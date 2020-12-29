Abhaya’s Witness to … Sr Abhaya!?
Shocking sensational horrifying news suicide or homicide?
1973 starts history heart little girl Abhaya end 1992 as mystery
Charming cheerful marathon march blossom Thomas Leelamma terse
Carried to the graveyard bright promising gifted dead body buried sure
Short memory mind lasted only 19 years but history remembers forever
Life snatched from the bud by selfish self-centered heinous vicious criminal
Moon going to rest sun rising birds chirping early 27 March 1992 fatal beam
Ominous day you woke up at 4 a.m. as erudite student for the college exam
Chill water bottle broken news shaken human community early morning snail
Thirst to drink water cost your person life is erratic unpredictable fragile frail
watery body water was your thirst you are thrown dumped in the well water
what a day never ever awaited not in a dream morning ray eclipsed with altar
1993 January 30th crime branch &local police concluded the death as suicide
Pilate washed his hands furtive jackal people smelled fishy said the homicide
SP Vergeese wrapped up, not suicide but murder conscientious officer hailed
SP Thyagarajan castigated the crucial findings of Thomas, Brutus backstabbed
Forlorn Thomas due pressure strain sprain retired before 9 years’ service defile
CBI had no witness 4 times requested the court to close the case burry the file
Eight of 49 prosecution witnesses turned hostile inimical betrayed like Judas
2008 September 4 high court trusted CBI’s Kerala unit in Kochi go ahead with
2008 November 19 kottoor, puthrikkayl and sephy arrested law takes its time
July 17 2009CBI submitted its charge sheet named them as murderer’s crime
Small fish petty robber Adakkaraja lionhearted like deep-rooted banyan tree
Robber in the bible robed the heaven remained firm rock she is my ‘daughter’
Gift graft reward tips coterie untouched eye witness to his conscience
2020 December 23 justice meted out Abhaya’s soul rested eternal peace
Good many ‘Abhaya’s voice muted silenced stilled suffer inside ‘holy’fence
Cruel System gruesome obsessions inhuman status creates volatile people
Gracious gift magnanimous mandir treasured tower curtailed callously cruelly
Justice delayed justice denied agony anguish pain woe nothing restores wholly
The Author Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin priest is an advocate and appointed by the Government of Karnataka as a Registrar of Indian Christian Marriages. Contact: 9902774580
