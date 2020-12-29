Spread the love



















Abhaya’s Witness to … Sr Abhaya!?

Shocking sensational horrifying news suicide or homicide?

1973 starts history heart little girl Abhaya end 1992 as mystery

Charming cheerful marathon march blossom Thomas Leelamma terse

Carried to the graveyard bright promising gifted dead body buried sure

Short memory mind lasted only 19 years but history remembers forever

Life snatched from the bud by selfish self-centered heinous vicious criminal

Moon going to rest sun rising birds chirping early 27 March 1992 fatal beam

Ominous day you woke up at 4 a.m. as erudite student for the college exam

Chill water bottle broken news shaken human community early morning snail

Thirst to drink water cost your person life is erratic unpredictable fragile frail

watery body water was your thirst you are thrown dumped in the well water

what a day never ever awaited not in a dream morning ray eclipsed with altar

1993 January 30th crime branch &local police concluded the death as suicide

Pilate washed his hands furtive jackal people smelled fishy said the homicide

SP Vergeese wrapped up, not suicide but murder conscientious officer hailed

SP Thyagarajan castigated the crucial findings of Thomas, Brutus backstabbed

Forlorn Thomas due pressure strain sprain retired before 9 years’ service defile

CBI had no witness 4 times requested the court to close the case burry the file

Eight of 49 prosecution witnesses turned hostile inimical betrayed like Judas

2008 September 4 high court trusted CBI’s Kerala unit in Kochi go ahead with

2008 November 19 kottoor, puthrikkayl and sephy arrested law takes its time

July 17 2009CBI submitted its charge sheet named them as murderer’s crime

Small fish petty robber Adakkaraja lionhearted like deep-rooted banyan tree

Robber in the bible robed the heaven remained firm rock she is my ‘daughter’

Gift graft reward tips coterie untouched eye witness to his conscience

2020 December 23 justice meted out Abhaya’s soul rested eternal peace

Good many ‘Abhaya’s voice muted silenced stilled suffer inside ‘holy’fence

Cruel System gruesome obsessions inhuman status creates volatile people

Gracious gift magnanimous mandir treasured tower curtailed callously cruelly

Justice delayed justice denied agony anguish pain woe nothing restores wholly

The Author Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin priest is an advocate and appointed by the Government of Karnataka as a Registrar of Indian Christian Marriages. Contact: 9902774580

