‘ABHYAS’ aerial target successfully flight-tested



New Delhi: The “ABHYAS” high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT) was successfully flight-tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the Odisha coast on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said.

The performance of the aerial target, at low altitude including sustained level and high manoeuvrability, was demonstrated during the test flight. ABHYAS was flown from a ground-based controller in a pre-designated low altitude flight path, which was monitored by various tracking sensors deployed by ITR, including radar and electro-optical targeting system.

ABHYAS is designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Launched using twin under-slung boosters which provide the initial acceleration, it is powered by a small gas turbine engine to sustain a long endurance flight at high subsonic speed.

The target, which is programmed for fully autonomous flight, is equipped with micro-electromechanical systems-based inertial navigation system, along with the flight control computer for guidance and control along with indigenous radio altimeter for very low altitude flight and data link for encrypted communication between the ground control station and target Aircraft.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, armed forces and the industry for the successful flight trial of ABHYAS and said that development of this system will meet the requirements of aerial targets for the armed forces.