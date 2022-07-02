Able, Dynamic & Energetic DCP Hariram Shankar gets Emotional FAREWELL

Able, Dynamic & Energetic DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar gets an Emotional FAREWELL from Mangaluru Police Commissionerate, who was loved and adored by everyone in the police fraternity and also by the majority of the Citizens of Mangaluru

Mangaluru: He Came He Saw, He Made Friends, He Conquered the Hearts of many, and after serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) he bids Adieu to Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate and Citizens of Mangaluru, as he has assumed a higher post as Superintendent of Police of Hassan District. He is none other than our Young, Able, Dynamic, Energetic HARIRAM SHANKAR, a fun-loving, jolly, and easy-going guy, who mixes with all types of people, including the police personnel.

During his nearly two-year tenure as DCP, he has made quite a number of friends in the City, apart from the police department, since he is Friendly, Approachable, Courteous, and an Easy-Going Person. And his association with Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has been so intimate and Chumley, they have been fondly represented as “Ram & Laxman” or “Koti Chennaya”, since quite often they are seen in the public together or riding on a two-wheeler in Bermuda shorts, or at any police events seated side-by-side.

A friendly, very approachable and a go-getter, Hariram Shankar was truly a people’s DCP, and for the last two-plus years, Mangaluru was at its peaceful best under his guidance, along with support from the Police Commissioner. He has played a vital role in cracking down on various illegal activities, sleuthing into criminal cases, and having been successful in solving many cases, thereby putting the criminals behind bars.

As a DCP he has won the confidence of the force of Mangalore city police and made them trust his leadership. Secondly, in the backdrop of some major law and order incidents and criminal cases, he won the trust and confidence of the general public that the performance of the police department was also a priority area. Then again as usual keeping the Commissionerate limits plentiful with good public order, prevention and detection of cases; and efforts made for improving the public perception of police was yet another priority.

Hariram Shankar was Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kundapur Sub-Division, until he took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mangaluru city in November 2020, as incumbent Arunangshu Giri has gone on leave. In an order dated November 18, Director-General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood said

Shankar, a native of Thrissur in Kerala, is from the 2017 IPS batch, and he is a mechanical engineering graduate from NIT, Calicut. After serving as the probationary ASP in Athani of Belagavi district, he was posted as ASP, Kundapur Sub-Division, last September.

He was not your typical policeman. He might have been tough when needed but was also modest and ever-smiling. And many times his sense of humour, subtle most of the time, is infectious. Talking about his heroics and quick action in cracking down criminals, and other law and order incidents he modestly replied: “I don’t think we can call them achievements. We are just doing our duty. That’s what we are paid for.”

As a DCP Hariram has done his best to prevent untoward incidents and other crimes and solved many cases related to law and order abuse, but as a committed and devoted police officer he can’t give citizens heaven, but he certainly prevented hell. This is what he tried to do during his tenure as DCL-Law & Order. Known as an upright and no-nonsense officer, Hariram is termed as a sincere and professional policeman by many in the force and the public. Unfortunately, he could be here only for less than two years, and he leaves us all heartbroken. The Mangaluru Police commissioner will lose an able officer who was down to earth and ready to help the citizens with his friendly policing.

A grand FAREWELL function was organized at the Police Commissioner Meeting Hall, joined by a huge gathering of police fraternity, with Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, new DCP Anshu Kumar, DCP Dinesh Kumar, Channaveerappa Hadapad-DCP-CAR. DCP (Traffic ) Ms Geetha Kulkakarni compered the programme, and Police Officer Gurudutt Kamath and police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar speaking on the occasion praised Hariram Shankar as an ablest, dedicated and people-friendly police officer. Kamath ended by saying “We will be looking forward to Hariram Shankar coming back to Mangalurua s POLICE COMMISSIONER or SP”- and we all hope that to happen!

TEAM MANGALOREAN wishes our Beloved and Ardent Fan of Mamngalorean.com all success in his new post as SP of Hassan District. Congrats Galore, Sir!