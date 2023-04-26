Absconding Accused with Warrant & 11 Pending Cases Arrested & in Judicial Custody

Mangaluru: An undertrial accused with warrant and 11 pending cases was arrested on 25 April 2023 by the Mangaluru North police for failing to appear in a court for the hearing after the person had obtained bail in a related case.

The accused is identified as Numaan alias K Numanulla Beeran, a resident of Dayambu Balluru Gudde House in Kannur. Sumaan has 11 cases registered against his name in various police stations, including Mangaluru North, Rural, East, South, Moodbidri, Bantwal and Punjalkatte stations.

Mangaluru North Police station inspector along with other personnel in an operation took Numaan into custody and produced him before the Court , and was remanded to judicial custody.

