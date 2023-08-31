Absconding for over 25 yrs, eight terrorists arrested in J&K

Srinagar: Assisted by CID inputs, Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) detectives working quietly for months have apprehended eight absconding terrorists in TADA cases after 27-31 years, officials said on Thursday.

“State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu and Kashmir today arrests 8 absconding terrorists and their associates involved in serious crimes of terrorism and disruptive activities involved in TADA cases registered around three decades ago in different Police Stations of district Doda, Jammu and Kashmir and charge sheeted in the TADA Court Jammu,” police said.

“These absconding terrorists had managed to escape from the clutches of law for decades by going underground and remaining untraced for sometime and then resurfaced to enjoy normal family life at their native or some distant places.”

Police said some of these terrorist absconders have managed to get government services and contracts, others were found engaged in private businesses and even working in the court.

These apprehended eight absconder terrorists include Adil Farooq faridi, (government employee presently posted in JK BOSE, Jammu), Mohd. Iqbal, Mujahid Hussain alias Nisar Ahmed, Tariq Hussain, Ishtiaq Ahmed Dev alias Ajaz, Ajaz Ahmed alias Mohd, Iqbal, Jameel Ahmed alias jugnu alias Chika Khan and Ishfaq Ahmed (working as writer in court complex Doda).

“They will be produced before the TADA / POTA court Jammu in pursuance of warrants issued against the aforementioned absconder terrorists,” police said.

Police said in pursuance of its larger objective and mandate of achieving zero terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, SIA has initiated a special drive to trace and produce before the concerned court all absconders of terrorism related cases for facing the trial under law.

“SIA has so far verified and identified 369 (215-Jammu and 154-Kashmir) absconders out of 734 absconders (317 in Jammu and 417 in Kashmir) in 327 TADA/POTA cases. Out of 369 verified absconders, 127 remained untraced, 80 have died and 45 are residing in Pakistan/Pok and other countries abroad and 4 are lodged in jail,” police said.

“How these absconder terrorists managed to escape from the law and live normal life at their native place without being traced for so long and other aspects of larger criminal conspiracy and nexus thereof and role of insiders if any will also be investigated by the SIA.”

