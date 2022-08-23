Absconding Notorious Cattle Thief Arrested by CCB Police

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested a notorious cattle thief who had been absconding for 7 months after being released on bail here, on August 23.

The arrested has been identified as Abdul Kabeer alias Parivala Kabeer (35), a resident of Kasba Bengre.

According to the police, Kabeer was involved in various cattle theft cases in the Police Commissionerate limits and DK police stations. More than 15 cattle theft cases were registered in the Mangaluru South, Mangaluru North, Kankanady Town, Ullal, Panambur, Bajpe and Uppinangady police stations. He had obtained bail in these cases 7 months ago and had been absconding since then without appearing before the court.

On August 23, after getting information from reliable sources, the CCB police arrested Kabeer. He tried to escape by assaulting the police. The CCB police have filed another complaint in the Panambur police station for obstructing the police from carrying out their duty.

The CCB police produced Kabeer before the court where he was remanded to judicial custody

