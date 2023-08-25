Absconding Youth from Bolar Arrested in Mumbai Airport

Mangaluru: The South police arrested a youth in Mumbai on August 23, after he absconded without appearing before the court.

The arrested has been identified as Abhijith alias Abhi (30) from Mulihithlu, Bolar.

According to the police, Abhijith was involved in a crime and a case was filed against him under sections 341, 325, 504, 506, 504, 448 and 395 IPC. After the crime, Abhijith was absconding and fled to a Gulf country without appearing before the court.

The case was pending in the court and a Lookout Circular was issued. Based on the LOC Abhijith was arrested at the Mumbai International Airport. He was brought to Mangaluru and produced before the court where he was remanded to judicial custody.

