Absconding Youth in Machete attack at Someshwar Arrested by Ullal Police

Mangaluru: The Ullal police arrested a youth on May 5 in connection with an assault case two months back in Someshwar.

The arrested has been identified as Sameer (28) from Ullal.

According to the police, two months back, a group of four assaulted a youth with a machete and threatened his life. After the attack, the accused were absconding. The police had earlier arrested Khader Manjeshwar in this case. The police, after collecting all the necessary information about the other accused, arrested Sameer while he was on his way to Bengaluru via Pumpwell.

Search is on for the other two accused.