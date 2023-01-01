ABVP delegation submits memorandum to UGC Chairman

New Delhi: A delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met the UGC Chairman, M. Jagadesh Kumar and submitted a memorandum of demands concerning the contemporary issues in the field of higher education.

The demands in the memorandum include 100 per cent implementation of the National Education Policy — 2020, grant of non-NET fellowship to all PhD scholars, along with an increase in the scholarship amount and a prompt return to the pre-Covid academic calendar, which had been affected by the pandemic.

The ABVP also raised a number of other issues with the UGC Chairman, including the release of a calendar for various upcoming eligibility and entrance tests, conduct of Students’ Union elections at regular intervals, development of adequate infrastructure according to the number of students for enhancing the quality of research and education.

Yagyawalkya Shukla, National General Secretary, ABVP, said that the education sector had undergone a multitude of changes brought forth by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“ABVP, after, a detailed and intensive discussion with students and all the stakeholders of the education sector has raised demands pertaining to development of basic infrastructure in the field of education, implementation of NEP, increased investment in the field of research etc. ABVP looks forward to the UGC deciding in favour of students, at the earliest, with respect to these demands,” Shukla added.