ABVP Submits Memorandum to DC about City’s Pathetic Roads Filled with Potholes

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-Dakshina Kannada members Submit Memorandum to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan about City’s Pathetic Roads filled with Potholes



Mangaluru: Despite the late monsoon and the coastal districts witnessing about 24% deficiency of rains, potholes and craters resurfaced at arterial roads and major junctions in the city, including Kankanady Bypass Road, Nanthoor where NH 75 and NH 66 intersect and Bendoorwell Circle. Potholes and craters resurface at major junctions and arterial roads endangering road users’ lives. The fact that these locations sport potholes and craters every year expose the working of the agencies concerned, the Mangaluru City Corporation and the National Highways Authority of India. And even as of today, no concerned authorities have taken any serious action to scientifically fix these potholes; es, instead they have been filled with loose stuff (concrete mix or red mud) which has made the situation worse. This is nothing but to fool the public with their shabby work.

Having noted such kind of pathetic roads filled with potholes in the City, the local ABVP members approached the DK Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan and submitted a memorandum and also requested him to take action by directing the concerned authorities to rectify the potholes which pose a risk to motorists and pedestrians. Speaking to Team Mangalorean ABVP Dakshina Kannada District Convenor Shreyas Shetty said, ” In August 2022 a young man lost his life avoiding a pothole, a little ahead of Nanthoor junction, and in the spot once again a pothole has reappeared. Nanthoor and Bendoorwell junctions are adorned with craters/potholes, which may anytime injure or kill motorists wading through those streets. We urge the DC to take action and direct the concerned authorities to take quick action so that no lives are lost due to district administration and MCC negligence”.

POTHOLES REAPPEARED AT BENDOORWELL JUNCTION AFTER THEY WERE FILLED WITH LOOSE CONCRETE MIX A DAY AGO…

ABVP members Aditya Shetty, Shrihad Tantri Polali, Prabhav, Jayaraj and Varadish Dharmastala, among others, joined in submitting the memorandum to DC. Other important junctions where potholes and craters have resurfaced include KPT Junction and Bikarnakatte Junction. Both the carriageways of NH 75 (towards and from B.C. Road) are filled with craters despite the NHAI undertaking re-asphalting work every summer. An activist raising his concern said “The basic problem in this location is the absence of any drainage facility for rainwater flowing from Padavu towards Pumpwell. In our childhood days, there existed stormwater drains about 4 feet wide on both sides of the highway (it was two lanes then) and we used to play with paper boats. After the highway was widened, the stormwater drains have disappeared thereby causing water accumulation on the road itself.”

He further said, “Whatever surface work NHAI does, goes into the drains (of course, non-existent). A culvert connecting the drain from Padavu towards Pumpwell across NH 75 at the junction would have solved the issue. There are no proper SWDs from the Nanthoor junction towards Pumpwell either. Whenever it rains, the water flows down on the carriageways endangering the lives of road users as well as pedestrians. The highway flanks, apparently acquired by the NHAI for service roads, appear to have been encroached”

POTHOLES REAPPEARED AGAIN NEAR NANTHOOR JUNCTION A DAY AFTER THEY WERE FILLED WITH RED STONE MUD…

Sad to note that the MCC has not addressed the recurring appearance of potholes and craters either at the Bendoorwell Circle or on Kankanady Bypass Road that too occur due to the stagnation of rainwater. The road surface remains at a lower level to road shoulders impacting rainwater drainage while no proper shoulder drains appear present in the locality. MCC has for years been giving the excuse of the presence of major water pipelines beneath the road surface to address the annual pothole issue. A portion of the NH 66 carriageway at KPT Junction too is filled with potholes. Besides affecting smooth vehicular movements, the potholes and craters threaten the lives of motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders.

