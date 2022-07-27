Academic Achievers Felicitated at St Aloysius PU College

“Enthusiasm, if fuelled by inspiration and perseverance, travels with passion and its destination is excellence” – Napoleon Hill

Mangaluru: Over the years, St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru has been providing ample opportunities for students to grow and blossom. It takes pride in empowering youth through excellence by providing them with a variety of learning opportunities not just in academics, but also in the development of personality, confidence, team spirit, leadership and interpersonal skills. The convergence of a love for learning into quiet wisdom wouldn’t have been possible without the diligent efforts of the management, principal, faculty, parents and our dear students.

It was indeed a proud moment for St Aloysius PU College, as it felicitated the Two State Level Second Rank Holders, Ms Ilham of Science and Ms Anisha Mallya of Commerce, 16 other students who secured the top rank in the first ten positions in State Level and 620 students who secured distinction and brought accredits to the institution by their outstanding performance in the II PU Board Examination.

This ceremony commenced with an invocation followed by a welcome dance. The felicitation event was graced by the Chief Guest Dr Cletus D’Souza, Adjunct Professor in Biochemistry, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, and alumnus of SAC; Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, Finance Officer, Rev. Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ, Campus Minister, Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, Vice Principals, Mrs Charlotte D’Souza and Mr Muralikrishna GM, Deans, Dr Pradeep M and Mrs Kiran Shetty, Convenors, Ms Amitha Shetty, Ms Reena Monteiro, Ms Pramila Patrao and Mr Denzil Machado, parents of Academic Achievers and faculty of St Aloysius PU College.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, the Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, congratulated the staff and students for their excellent results in the II PU Board Examination. He also thanked the parents for their support over the years and appreciated them for their role in the lives of their children. He urged the students to try to develop an attitude of gratitude to all those who have helped them along the way, to see them grow and prosper. He advised them to be compassionate towards those who are less fortunate and help people along the journey of life. Let the college motto of ‘Forming Men and Women for Others’ help them make a difference in the lives of others. By doing this they would experience much joy and fulfilment in life.

On this occasion, Ilham, topper of Science, in her speech stated that mistakes and failures are inevitable. Life throws challenges at us; we must learn from our mistakes and keep moving on. Commerce topper, Anisha Mallya, expressed her gratitude to her teachers, who were always approachable whenever she had any queries and remarked that she would remain forever indebted to all her teachers who have constantly showered their support and encouragement. Sudhiti H N, the Arts topper, in a poetic way expressed her thoughts and experiences of the past two years and said, “It isn’t about choosing any subject, but choosing the subject that interests you and then giving it the best.”

While addressing the gathering, the chief guest Dr Cletus D’Souza, deemed it his privilege to felicitate all the rank holders. He congratulated the academic achievers and said that victory belongs to the most persevering and they have been most persevering otherwise they wouldn’t be there. He stated that the motto of St Aloysius Institution is ‘Shine to Enkindle’, and they are the ambassadors to prove this, as they are shining to enkindle their juniors to achieve greater heights than them. He guided the young minds to choose something that is close to their heart as they are stepping out into a new future.

Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, in his presidential remarks, said, “You have reached a particular milestone. You have finished your II PU and having reached that with a great performance you are also looking forward to it. Follow your challenges and as it goes higher and higher the challenge gets tougher and tougher. When you have a goal to achieve, you are going to make it all the way because you have got that fire in your heart. He concluded by saying, ‘You might have heard that, ‘God has given us a life which is a gift to us from God and what we make of that life is our gift to god.’ Similarly, the intelligence that is given to you by God is God’s gift to you and what you make of that intelligence is your gift to God.

Dr Pradeep M, the Dean, proposed the vote of thanks. Ms Verina Tauro, Department of English and Amogh Shetty, Department of Physics compered the programme.