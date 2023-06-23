Academic Achievers Felicitated St Aloysius Pre University College

Mangaluru: A little progress each day adds up to success tomorrow. St Aloysius PUCollege has always nurtured young minds by creating learning experiences through curricular and extracurricular activities, which in turn would help the students in their overall development and empower them for a better society. It was a moment of contentment and celebration for the Management and Staff as they acknowledged the excellent results of 99.08% in the II PU Board examination and celebrated the success of the Academic Achievers by felicitating them on 22 July 2023.

The ceremony commenced with a prayer led by the College choir followed by a classical welcome dance. The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ welcomed and introduced the Chief Guest, Mr. P C Hashir. He addressed the gathering and acknowledged the efforts put in by the management, staff and parents which helped the students to secure excellent results in the II PU board exams and also positions within the top 10 at the State Level. On this occasion, he urged the students to build new skills, stay morally upright and absorb the good values from people all around us and make life worthwhile by being compassionate and working diligently.

The Chief Guest Mr. PC Hashir, an alumnus and an entrepreneur expressed his happiness to be back at the alma mater. He gave credit to St Aloysius PU College and his parents as they have helped him in forming his character and personality. He told the students to value education and be role models for others by doing the right things and setting an example so that people will look upon them. He urged the students to perform their duties properly and never forget the sacrifices of people who took pains in helping them reach their goals. He highlighted the point of carving the path and leading the way by being a different person.

The Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ congratulated the students on their achievements. He pointed out the process and hard work which goes into achieving success. He told the students to bring out the best in themselves and be compassionate. He told by helping academically weak students one can revise and master the subjects as one take the role of the teacher. This can also help the weaker students to be motivated. By doing this he told the students can become the hope and the light in others’ minds.

The Rectors message was followed by the College toppers sharing their experiences. The Science topper Adhish Shenoy told that he was overwhelmed by the results and he told me this was possible because of the smart work and the hard work. He explained how he managed his studies along with his preparation for NEET. He thanked his parents, teachers and his friends for their support.

The science Topper Dhanush P Shetty thanked and appreciated the support from the teachers and his classmates. He mentioned the intellectual discussions and the routine pattern followed in the academics helped in getting this result. Also, he highlighted the importance of being focused on the work.

Alia Imtiaz Khan the topper of commerce attributed her success to all those people who have been instrumental in guiding her. She thanked God and her family. She also highlighted the importance of hard work, effort and self belief.

Khadija Rihana the Arts topper was thankful for the Institution, teachers and family who had given her the support and guidance. She mentioned that consistent preparation helped her in getting this result.

Perseverance goes a long way. To achieve success, it is the courage that counts. True to this statement, Cadet Aashna Rai from the NCC Air Wing has worked diligently to reach the path of success. She has made us all proud by receiving the Gold medal and the Baton from PM Shri Narendra Modi. She is the first NCC cadet to receive this award. Apart from this Aashna has many more achievements to her credit. She is a distinction holder in her board exams. She is a poetess and her collection of poems was published through Amazon in 2022. She is also working on compiling a collection of poems which will be published soon. Cadet Aashna Rai addressed the gathering and thanked the institution for laying the foundation for her success. She thanked the Principal for his support and encouragement. She also thanked her parents, teachers and classmates for their support throughout.

Ms Anita Pinto and her team conducted the felicitation of the 13 rank holders in the science, commerce and the Arts stream. Adhish Shenoy, Dhanush P Shetty, Jeethan Elroy Roche, Keerthan K, VenessaSharina Dsouza, Reshma R, Alan Shreyas Fernandes, PrathamShenoy, Aliya Imitiaz Khan, Janice Avena Fernandez, Aadhya K V, Belicia Ria DSilva, Rochelle Tulip Pais, katheeja Rihanna, LokeshGangahara, Shravan Kumar, Sanjanaa S Shetty, Inika P Shetty were felicitated. Later 770 students who secured distinction were felicitated.

The Finance Officer, Rev.Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ, Campus Minister, Fr Anthony Derrick SJ, Vice Principals, Mr Muralikrishna G M and Ms Vilma Fernandes, , Deans, Dr Pradeep M and Ms Kiran Shetty were also present on the occasion. Ms Chitra S, convenor of the programme proposed the vote of thanks. Ms Diana Dias compered the program.

