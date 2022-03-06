Academic Excellence of Sahyadri Engineering College students Bagging 3 ranks in VTU Annual Exams

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru students, once again achieved Academic Excellence and secured three ranks in the annual university examinations 2020-21 conducted by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi. Jennifer Coutinho has secured 2nd rank in Computer Science & Engineering with 9.54 CGPA, Abhishek BS has secured 4th rank in Mechanical Engineering with 9.44 CGPA, and Swathi K has secured 6th Rank in Information Science & Engineering with 9.25 CGPA.

The college Chairman Mr Manjunath Bhandary, Principal Dr. Rajesha S, Faculty and Staff members have congratulated the rank holders for their achievements and bringing laurels to Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management among 200 plus affiliated institutions under Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi.