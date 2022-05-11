Academic Performance Awards Ceremony 2022 at Father Muller Charitable Institutions

Mangaluru: This year too has been an unprecedented year of ranks that have been garnered by the students of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. The 142 year institution has led students in health care to better pasture with its holistic approach to education. The colleges that come under FMCI are Father Muller Medical College, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, Father Muller College and School of Nursing and Father Muller College (Sp & Hg). The Academic Performance Awards 2022 was conducted on 11 May 2022 in the Decennial Memorial Hall in the FMCI Kankanady Campus.

Director FMCI Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho presided over the event. Mrs Corrine Rasquinha, Member – Father Muller Centenary Charitable Society and Founder President of NGO ‘White Doves’ graced the occasion as the chief guest. The students proud of their achievements were elated at the fact of their Alma Mater recognizing their strides, gleamed through the event. Ms Corrine appreciated the students for striving hard at their studies but reminded them of the selfless sacrifices made by their parents, faculty, staff and the management.

“It is not through brilliance one becomes a healthcare worker, but through hard work and compassion. The open book of one’s life which God has written on matters, the chosen should honour the Almighty and the creations. The awards reflect the next 50-60 years of your life, the challenges to be faced, the empathy to be shown, the craft to be honed”she added

In his presidential address Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho echoed and reinforced the quote of the chief guest, that brilliance has a short span but hard work lives forever. The conscience of one should know and heed the right rather than fall prey to words that cause disharmony and chaos. In the journey of life and especially in healthcare, empathy and diligence matters. We are creations of one God and in healthcare there cannot be any distinction. To give these awards in the in-house event makes the management know better and appreciate their hard work even better.

The event was conceptualised by Fr Ajith B Menezes who meticulously planned the event. The awards are usually presented to the students on their respective college’s graduation day. Due to the paucity of time, these awards could not be given to the students during the graduation day. To keep the morale high and give an impetus to academics, the event was carved into the Institutions schedule as the Academic Performance Awards.

A total of 70 awards were given to those who excelled in their classes/subjects. The Management Committee members and the Advisory Committee members of FMCI along with Student Council members of all the teaching units were present for the event.