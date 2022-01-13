ACB arrests UUDA officials while accepting Bribe in Udupi

Udupi: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the office of Udupi Urban Development office in Adi-Udupi here on January 13.

The team led by ACB SP Simon and DySP Manjunath Kavari raided the UUDA office and seized Rs 2.50 lakh from UUDA engineer Gururasad.

According to the ACB Officials, UUDA engineer Guruprasad and officer Nayima Sayeed allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh for issuing a commercial license.

After receiving a complaint from a citizen, the ACB team raided the Udupi Urban Development Office and caught the accused while accepting the bribe.

ACB SI Satish and Rafeeq M also took part in the raid. Further investigation is on in this case.