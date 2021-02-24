ACB catches a Surveyor while accepting bribe

By
. .
-
Spread the love

ACB catches a Surveyor while accepting bribe

Mangaluru, UNI:  An In-charge Surveyor of Mangaluru taluk has been caught red handed by the ACB officials while he was allegedly accepting bribe from a businessman in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha.

He was caught while ‘accepting’ Rs 20,000 bribe for showing official favour.

A businessman had sought permission from the Forest Department for felling a teak tree in his compound in order to prepare furniture for his office. But the surveyor who did not visit the place for a survey until one month had placed a demand for Rs 3,000.

The businessman had paid Rs 3,000 along with the Rs 600 fee. However, the Surveyor had again placed a demand for Rs 30,000 to provide the sketch of the land. Following this, the matter was brought to the notice of the ACB officials who subsequently trapped the Surveyor


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here