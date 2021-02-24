Spread the love



















ACB catches a Surveyor while accepting bribe

Mangaluru, UNI: An In-charge Surveyor of Mangaluru taluk has been caught red handed by the ACB officials while he was allegedly accepting bribe from a businessman in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha.

He was caught while ‘accepting’ Rs 20,000 bribe for showing official favour.

A businessman had sought permission from the Forest Department for felling a teak tree in his compound in order to prepare furniture for his office. But the surveyor who did not visit the place for a survey until one month had placed a demand for Rs 3,000.

The businessman had paid Rs 3,000 along with the Rs 600 fee. However, the Surveyor had again placed a demand for Rs 30,000 to provide the sketch of the land. Following this, the matter was brought to the notice of the ACB officials who subsequently trapped the Surveyor