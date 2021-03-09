Spread the love



















ACB conducts raids across state against nine officials

Bengaluru, (UNI): The Anti Corruption Bureau on Tuesday raided 28 places against 9 officers in 11 districts in cases related to possession of disproportionate assets.

In the raid, ACB revealed that they were investigating the legality of the paperwork recovered from the homes and offices of the accused officers.

The raids were carried out at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Davangere, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura, Yadagiri, Kolar, Udupi, Mandya, Karwar, and Kanakpur.

SP Central range, IPS Kala Krishnamurthy conducted the raid against Krishnegowda, Project Director at Nirmitikendra in Chikkaballapur. The AGO’S house in Kolar taluk and Chikkaballapur, AGO’S office in Chikkaballapur, and AGO’S brother’s house in Kolar taluk are being investigated.

Northern range, KSPS. Nemagowda carried a search against the Deputy Chief electrical inspector Hanamantha Shivappa Chikkannanavara of Belagavi circle. His flat at Channammanagar, Angola, Belagavi, his office at Belagavi circle, and his native place in Golambhavi village, Jamakhandi taluk, another flat in Shanthinatha Homes apartment, Kitturrani Chennammanagar at Belagavi was targeted by the ACB.

The southern range, KSPS. Bopaiah conducted the raid against Subramanya K Vaddar, the Joint director for the town and country planning at Mysore. His residence at Udupi, his mother’s house at Karwar town, along with his rented house at Mysuru and office are under the ACB

The southern range, IPS. Arunangshu Giri carried a search against CHESCOM’s superintendent Engineer, Munigopal Raju. The superintendent engineer’s CHESCOM office in

Kuvempunagar, Mysuru, his residence at Gokulum Mysuru, and his native place at Kanakpur town in Ramnagar are being searched by the ACB.

The southern range, IPS. Arunangshu Giri conducted the raid against Channaveerappa, FDA in the RTO office, Mysore south, Lakshmipurum. His residence at Kuvempunagar, native place at Halakere village in Mandya, and his RTO office at Lakshmipurum, Mysuru are being searched by the ACB.

SP. North Eastern range, KSPS. Mahesh Meghannanavar conducted the raid against Raju Pattar, GESCOM’s Account officer at Yadagiri. His residence and office at Yadagiri are being searched.

SP. Bengaluru City Division, IPS. Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain conducted the raid against BMTF

Police Inspector Victor Simon and searched his residence at Kasavanahalli Bengaluru, while his father’s and father-in-law’s houses at Mysuru and BMTF office at Bengaluru were also included in the search.

SP. Bengaluru City Division, IPS. Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, ACB conducted a raid against, Junior Engineer K Subramanyam, who is the Asst. Director at the BBMP’s Town Planning Office, for the Yelahanka Zone at Bengaluru City. His residence at Sahakaranagara and Town Planning office at Yelahanka, Bengaluru are under scrutiny.

SP. Eastern Range, KSPS. Jaiprakash conducted a raid against Factories and Boilers’ Deputy

Director K M Pratham of the Davangere Division. His Bengaluru residence at Nagashetti Halli, his brother’s house at Sanjay Nagar, and office at Davangere are under the scrutiny of the ACB.