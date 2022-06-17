ACB officials raid House of AE of Minor Irrigation Dept of Udupi

Udupi: A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau officers led by ACB DySP Manjunath Kavari raided the residence of Harish, Assistant executive engineer of the minor irrigation department on June 17.

As Several complaints against Harish were raised with the ACB by the public, the team raided his house located at Korangrapady near Udupi and searched for the property documents.

The team included Inspectors Sathish G and Rafeeq M, other staff including Yathin Kumar, Prasanna Devadiga, Ravindra Ganiga, Abdul Jalal, Abdul Latif, Raghavendra Hoskote, Sooraj, Ramesh and Prathima took part in the raid.