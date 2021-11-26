ACB raids in K’taka: Disproportionate assets found, 2 held



Bengaluru: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Karnataka has found disproportionate assets among 15 government officials during search operations in more than 60 locations on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

ACB sleuths have arrested S.M. Biradar, Junior Engineer, Department of Public Works, Javergi, Kalaburagi District and T. S. Rudreshappa, Joint Director, Department of Agriculture, Gadag district.

A total of 68 teams comprising 503 officials and staff of various police stations of ACB carried out search operations in 68 locations belonging to 15 government employees on Wednesday, a release said on Thursday.

The investigation against S.M. Biradar, Junior Engineer, Department of Public Works, Javergi, Kalaburagi district has revealed Rs 4. 15 crore worth of gold ornaments, cash, vehicles, sites and buildings have been found. Illegal assets in excess of 406.17 per cent have been found.

The ATS has found Rs 6. 65 crore worth of gold ornaments, cash, sites, buildings at the residence of T. S. Rudreshappa, Joint Director, Department of Agriculture, Gadag district. Illegal assets in excess of 400 per cent have been found.

Illegal assets in excess of, 879.53 per cent have been found with Vasudev. R.N., Former Project Director Nirmiti Kendra, Bangalore Rural District. The investigation against the accused has revealed Rs.18.20 crore worth of gold ornaments, cash, vehicles, sites, buildings, home appliances, land, bank deposits, etc.

As much as Rs 6.24 crore worth of gold ornaments, cash, vehicles, sites etc., were found at AG. V. Giri, Group-D Employee, BBMP Boys and Girls High School. Illegal assets in excess of 563.85 per cent have been found.

The investigation made till now reveals Rs 4.82 crore worth of gold ornaments, Cash etc in possession of B. Krishna Reddy, Chief Manager, Nandini Milk Products, Bangalore. Illegal assets in excess of 305 per cent have been found.

The ACB also conducted raids on retired Sub-Registrar K.S. Shivanand in Ballary and found illegal assets in excess of 198 per cent.

The raids were also conducted on Executive Engineers Srinivas K.K.S. Lingegowda, L.C. Nagaraj, Administrator, Sakala Machine, S.S. Rajasekhar, Physiotherapist, Government Hospital, Mayanna, First Division Assistant, BBMP, Sadashiva Raiappa Maralingannanavar, Senior Motor Inspector, Adavi Siddheshwar Kareppa Masti, Development Officer, Nathaji Peeraji Patil, Line Mechanic Grade-2, and Revenue Inspector Lakshminarasimhaiah.

The ACB claimed that, investigation depends on the explanation from the concerned officials about these assets. The document verification work and information collecting on the value of the assets, the gold ornaments they possessed, and other bank deposits of the accused government employees is continued.