ACB Raids Joint Director of MCC Jayaraj’s Residence in Bejai

Mangaluru: The officials from the Anti-corruption Bureau, simultaneously raided the residence and office of the Joint Director of Mangaluru City Corporation Jayaraj in the City here on February 2.

Presently Jayaraj is working as the Joint Director in the MCC City Projects Department.

The team led by ACB SP Bopaiah, DySP K C Prakash, Inspector Shyam Sundar and Gururaj raided Jayaraj’s flat in Bejai and his office.

The raids were carried out simultaneously also at Jayaraj’s relatives’ house in Padil and his wife’s house in Kerala.

According to the ACB officials, further investigation on.