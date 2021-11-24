ACB Sleuths Raid Executive Engineer of MSCL KS Linge Gowda’s Residence in Urwa

Mangaluru: Among the over 60 residents all over Karnataka, during the wee hours of Wednesday, 24 November, a team of seven members of Anti Corruption Bureau raided the residence of K S Linge Gowda, the Executive Engineer of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd , whose residence is at Urwa, in the City.

Over 300 ACB sleuths, including eight superintendents of police, 100 officers and 300 staff conducted these raids relating to complaints of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income, all across the state. To name a few, Srinivas K, executive engineer of Hemavathy Left Bank Canal Mandya, Lakshminarasimhaiah, revenue inspector, Doddaballapur, Vasudev, former project manager of Nirmithi Kendra Bengaluru, B Kishna Reddy, general manager, Nandini Dairy Bengaluru, T S Rudreshappa, joint director in the department of agriculture, Gadag.

A K Masti, cooperative development officer, Saundatti, Sadashiv Maralingannavar, senior motor inspector Gokak, Nathaji Hiraji Patil, Hescom, Belagavi, K S Shivananda, retired sub-registrar Ballari, Rajashekhar, physiotherapist, government hospital Yelahanka Bengaluru, Mayanna, FDC, BBMP, L C Nagaraj, administrative officer, Sakala Bengaluru, G V Giri, group D, BBMP Yeshwanthpur and S M Biradar, junior engineer, PWD Jewargi, among others. The latest report reveals that the searches conducted at 60 places with respect to disproportionate assets cases registered against 15 officers, at least Rs 3.5 crore worth gold ornaments and Rs 15 lakh in cash were seized in Joint Director of Agriculture Department T S Rudreshappa’s Gadag residence.

Working at Mangaluru SMART City Ltd, this Executive Engineer who tried to be SMART with his whole lot of assets, but the ACB sleuths were also more SMART by raiding K S Linge Gowda’s residence to sleuth into his assets!