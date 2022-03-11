ACCE (I) & Ultra Tech Cement Ltd host ULTRA TECH AWARDS NITE 2021

Mangaluru: The Association of Consulting Engineers (India) Mangalore Centre (ACCE(I) and UltraTech Cement Limited, jointly hosted the ‘ACCE(I) MLR-UltraTech Awards-2021’ at Milagres Centenary Hall-Mangaluru. After seeking God’s blessings through a devotional song performed by “Shaad’s Music World” musicians, Er. Sathyaranjan Rao M Chairman ACCE(I) Mangaluru Centre welcomed the gathering. Introduction of Guests was done by Er. Rajendra Kalbhavi, Past Chairman ACCE(I) Mangaluru Centre.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by Chief Guest Dr M Mohan Alva-the Chairman Alvas Education Foundation, Moodbidri, joined by Dr Ramachandra- Functional Head Technical Customer Solutions UltraTech Cement Limited; Er. Punnose John Zonal Head Technical Customer Solutions UltraTech Cement Limited; Er.Vijay Vishnu Mayya Secretary-General ACCE(I); Er. Srinivasan R Treasurer ACCE (I); Er. Sathyaranjan Rao. M Chairman ACCE (I) Mangaluru centre; Er. Clody Jerald Lobo Secretary ACCE (I), Mangaluru and Er. Devendra K Shetty Treasurer ACCE (I) Mangaluru Centre.

The main purpose of organizing the Awards Ceremony programme was to encourage the engineers, architects, owners and contractors of this construction fraternity for their good quality, efficiency and innovative ideas. The programme was also organized to present the prestigious award to different categories: Outstanding Concrete Structure in Multi-Storey Building category within DK, Udupi, Chikmagalur and Shivamogga districts; Outstanding Residential Villa in DK district; Outstanding Residential Villa in Udupi district; and Outstanding Residential Villa in Shivamogga Districts, and other categories.

Er. Punnose John Zonal Head-Technical Customer Solutions Ultra Tech Cement Limited gave a brief profile of Ultra Tech Cement through power presentation. He said, ” The Company Unit Management fosters a culture of total integrity, credibility, trust, continuous learning, respect for individuals and all partners. It has formulated its own Vision and Mission in line with its Group objectives to drive growth and improvement. The Management believes in systematically doing its activities. As part of Corporate Social Responsibility, APCW is undertaking various initiatives in the field of Education, Infrastructure Building, Sustainable Livelihood, Health and Social Well-being in line with its Social vision and objectives in the surrounding community and villages. The unit received many recognitions and awards from various independent institutions for achieving excellence in its operations, productivity, energy reduction, etc.”. Then followed by the much-awaited presentation of Awards.

Well Built Residential Villa, Shivamogga District:

Was bagged by Owner- M SHASHIDHAR G S; Architect- PARITHOSH B R Contractor- MANI & Jury Appreciation Award went to Owner- ASHOK Architect- JILLS LOUIS, Contractor-THE SPACE AND ASSOCIATES.

Well Built Residential Villa, Chikkamagaluru District:

Bagged by NORTH HILL FARMHOUSE, Owner- RAJESH & Mrs SUMA GOWDA, Architect- M/s. SALDANHA & ASSOCIATES, Mangaluru, Engineer- K ANIL HEGDE, Contractor- KRISHNA ACHAR.

Well Built Residential Villa, Udupi District:

‘AARADHANA’, Owner- ANIL SALIAN, Architect- PRAMAL KUMAR, Engineer- Mrs JYOTHI PRAMAL, Contractor- SATHISH DEVADIGA

Well Built Residential Villa, Dakshina Kannada Rural:

‘CHINNAYA NILAYA’- Owner- MAHABALA MUNNUR, Architect-M/s CHANDRAKIRAN K Y, Engineer- KENET D’SOUZA, Contractor- MAHABALA MUNNUR.

Jury Appreciation Award went to ‘PANACHIKAT HOUSE’- Owner- Smt. ROSELINE GEORGE, Engineer- RAJENDRA KALBHAVI, Contractor-. PRASHANTH M

Well built Residential Villa in Dakshina Kannada:

“EKAA”, Owner- RAJEV & Mrs SWAPNA SHETTY, Architect-M/s. SALDANHA & ASSOCIATES, Engineer- K ANIL HEGDE, Contractor- MAHABALA MUNNUR

Well Built Multistorey Category for DK, Udupi, Chickmagalur & Shivamogga District:

“CANOPY”- Owner- M/s. MOTHISHAM COMPLEXES PVT LTD, Architect- M/s DHARMARAJ ASSOCIATES, Engineer- M/s ROY & SHENOY, Contractor- M/s D3 ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION (INDIA) P LIMITED

Well built Infrastructure category for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikmagalur and Shivamogga Districts:

MULARPATNA BRIDGE” “Project of M/s EXECUTIVE ENGINEER, PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT, Engineer- SANTHOSH G CHOWTI, Contractor- D SUDHAKAR SHETTY of Mugrody Constructions.

The lifetime achievement award was presented to Er. ANAND KUMAR, and in his acceptance speech narrated about his journey in starting his company and encouraged the young engineers to be entrepreneurs, rather than look around for jobs. “I appreciate the efforts put in by the organizers, this is indeed a great concept to award and encourage engineers and contractors. By doing this the relationship between engineers and owners or prospective owners of homes, villas, apartments, multi-storeyed buildings etc could be strengthened. Engineers are the backbone of development and technology.

Addressing the audience chief guest Dr Mohan Alva said, “You engineers have a great challenge between a scientist and technology. It was because of your passion you are all civil engineers. Passion is very much needed for someone to reach greater heights. The role of a civil engineer is a must in building a strong nation. We can do it- and You Engineers can do it. Engineers are needed for the growth and infrastructure – without the help of engineers, architects and contractors, you can’t create an area’s infrastructure. My sincere congrats to all the awards winners, and wish them all success in their endeavours”. (More of Mohan Alva’s speech click on the video below)

General Secretary ACCE (I) Er. Vijay Vishnu Mayya also spoke on the occasion. The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Er. Clody Jerald Lobo, Secretary ACCE (I) Mangaluru. Centre and the programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Ms Anjali K R, a model and performing artist from Bengaluru. The formal function concluded with a fellowship dinner, while ‘Shaad’s Music World” musicians entertained the crowd with Bollywood and Sandalwood hits. The audience was predominately mixed comprising engineers, architects and contractors from the districts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, DK and Udupi, joined by their family members and friends.

In conclusion, in my perspective- Engineers are the backbone of development and technology. Sir Visvesvaraya had proved that with dedication, willpower and commitment even the impossible could be accomplished. You engineers have a great challenge between a scientist and technology. It was because of your passion you are all civil engineers. Passion is very much needed for someone to reach greater heights. Also, Integrity, Speed and Strategy are also needed to reach great heights. The role of a civil engineer is a must in building a strong nation. We can do it- and You Engineers can do it. Engineers are needed for the growth and infrastructure – without the help of engineers, architects and contractors, you can’t create an area’s infrastructure. My sincere congrats to all the awards winners, and wish them all success in their endeavours.