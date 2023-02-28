Accident Victim Gives New Lease of Life to 6 People Through Organ Donation at Manipal

Udupi: A road accident victim gave a new lease of life to six people through organ donation at KMC Hospital Manipal here, on February 27.

The accident took place at Maravanthe, on February 25, at 1.30 pm and the victim Koderi Shilpa Madhav (44), a resident of Uppunda in Byndoor, sustained severe injuries and was admitted to Kasturba Hospital Manipal for further treatment.

According to the medical superintendent Dr Avinash Shetty, despite the best efforts of the doctors to save her, the prognosis was poor and she did not show any signs of recovery.

The woman was declared brain dead by a panel of expert doctors as per the protocol stipulated by the Transplantation of Human Organ Act officially twice.

Subsequently, her husband Prasanna Kumar and family members expressed their willingness to donate viable organs to save other needy patients’ lives.

As per Jeevasarthakathe, SOTTO, Bengaluru protocols, and decisions, the liver was sent to Aster CMI Hospital Bengaluru, one kidney was sent to AJ Hospital Mangaluru, and one kidney, corneas and skin were retained by Kasturba Hospital, Manipal for the registered patients.

The family maintained that organ donation is a noble cause and Shilpa has committed a great deed even in her death.

Dr Avinash Shetty said, “The decision by the family to donate the victim’s organs shows the changing mindset of people in this noble cause. This is a welcome change and needs to be emulated by many people.”

The harvested organs were transferred to the recipient hospitals with the support of the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Police Departments from Manipal to Mangalore via Green Corridor.

