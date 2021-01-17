Spread the love



















According to RSS sources, Yediyurappa will be replaced by April: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (UNI): Former Karnataka chief minister and Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday reiterated that State Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will be ‘replaced’ by April, citing RSS sources in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said ‘Mr Yediyurappa will be ‘replaced’ by April. I have received the information from RSS people.”

Replying to a question, Siddaramaiah said that no leader, however big he may be, will not tell about change taking place in the party as it is against discipline.

Mr Siddaramaiah also reiterated his demand for a judicial probe into the CD issue since it was revealed by the ruling party Minister and also the flow of money for alleged ‘Operation Kamal’ to pull down Congress-JDS coalition government. People has to know what is containing in the CD, he added.