Accused advocate, 2 cops suspended in Mangaluru sexual harassment case



Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka): Two police officers, including a lady sub-inspector, have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with a sexual harassment case filed by a law student against a senior advocate in Mangaluru, police sources said on Saturday.

In another development, the accused KSN Rajesh Bhat has been suspended from the membership of the Karnataka State Bar Council until further orders and instructed not to practice at the courts.

Meanwhile, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) authorities have directed him not to continue as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) of ACB at Third Additional District and Sessions court.

The law graduate student from Mangaluru College had filed a case of sexual harassment against the accused. The victim’s friend had also lodged another complaint alleging threatening against him. The audio clip containing the conversation between the victim and lawyer has gone viral.

Sub-inspector Srikala and head constable Pramod are the suspended police officers. Action has been initiated against them as they had taken a thumb impression of the victim and her statement against the law.

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the threatening case filed by the victim’s friend. She had alleged in her complaint that the accused’s friends approached her on the pretext of giving her legal advice on the matter and threatened her.

Mangaluru Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar has stated it to be a serious case.

Considering the sensitivity of the issue, to ensure transparency in the case he had appointed IPS officer Ranjith Bandaru as in -charge of the investigation. Investigation is on.

