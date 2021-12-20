Accused Advocate Rajesh in Sexual Harassment Case Surrenders Before Court-Bail Plea Rejected

Accused Advocate K S N Rajesh in Sexual Harassment Case Surrenders Before Court-His Bail Plea Rejected by Court -Sent Him to Judicial Custody

Mangaluru: Senior advocate K.S.N. Rajesh Bhat, accused in the sexual harassment case filed by a law graduate student, finally surrendered before the local JMFC court in Mangaluru on Monday, 20 December. Even though the police had formed special teams to nab him and had been searching for the accused for more than two months, the advocate remained untraced. The accused himself appeared before 3rd JMFC court, and had requested for bail, but the court denied bail to him, and sent him to judicial custody.

The accused who had come to the Court in an ambulance today from Coorg, his Advocate Ashfak Bajpe who had brought Rajesh to the court cited ill health condition as the reason for the accused’s application for interim bail It may be recalled, a case about sexual harassment was registered in the women’s police station here against the advocate in question on October 18 this year. Earlier, the anticipatory bail application moved by him in the sixth additional district court here was rejected on November 1. The high court has also upheld this decision of the district court.

A few persons including the advocate’s wife had been arrested on the charges of extending help to the accused to escape from police. Some are out on bail now.

The victim law graduate student had filed a case of sexual harassment against Bhat on October 18. The police department has suspended two police officers, including a woman sub-inspector, for dereliction of duty in connection with the case and arrested three persons.

The victim earlier suspected foul play in the investigation of the case by the Karnataka police department. She even came out in the open and questioned the police as to why they have not been able to arrest the accused, a senior advocate, even after filing an FIR against him. The police had issued a lookout notice through Intelligence Bureau (IB) to all the airports of the country to prevent him from escaping to a foreign country. A special team was formed under ACP Ranjith Bandaru to nab the accused.

Four teams were formed to nab the accused. The police had given notice to banks to freeze the accused person’s 12 bank accounts. They were asked to inform police whenever there was a transaction by the accused. The accused advocate had been suspended from the membership of the Karnataka State Bar Council until further orders and instructions were given not to practice at the courts following the FIR on him. Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) authorities had directed the accused advocate not to continue as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) of ACB at Third Additional District and Sessions court.

Further investigations are on.