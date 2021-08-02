Spread the love



















Accused Anup Confesses Financial Misunderstanding Main Cause for Ajendra’s Murder – SP Vishnuvardhan

Udupi: “Accused Anup Shetty has confessed that financial misunderstanding was the main cause to kill Ajendra Shetty”, said Superintendent of Police N Vishunuvardhan during the press meet held at the DPO here on August 2.

Addressing the mediapersons SP Vishunuvardhan said, “On July 30, Ajendra Shetty was found murdered in his own office at Kalavara. After receiving the message, the Kundapur Rural PSI Niranjan Gowda rushed to the spot and gathered information. Complainant Mahendra Shetty, brother of Ajendra Shetty, said that Ajendra was brutally murdered with many cuts on his face and suspected Ajendra’s partner- Anup behind this murder.”

SP further said, “Ajendra was in partnership with Anup for the past five years and had started a financing business under the name- “Dream Finance”. It is said that Anup had differences of opinion with Ajendra over some business deals and had expressed his ire several times. A gold chain that was worn by Ajendra was missing and it is alleged in the complaint that Anup had taken it.”

SP also said, “Based on the complaint of Mahendra Shetty, three teams led by DySP Kundapur K Srikanth Gopikrishna CPI Kundapur, Santhosh Kaikini CPI Byndoor were formed to trace the accused Anup Shetty. The team arrested Accused Anup Shetty (33) at Kolva beach in Goa”.

“Anup Shetty earlier worked in the UAE and Singapore. After returning to his native place, he started to work with Ajendra Shetty in their Dream Finance services. There was a misunderstanding between Ajendra Shetty and Anup Shetty in money matters. During the interrogation, Anup Shetty has confessed that financial matters were the main cause for the murder of Ajendra Shetty. More details of the murder will come out after a thorough investigation,” he said.

During the arrest, the team also recovered the stolen car. The public praised the swift action of the team, he added.

The operation was carried out by the PSI Shankernarayana Sridhar Naik, PSI Gangolli Nanja Naika, PSI Kundapura Rural Niranjan Gowda, staff Mohan, Chandrashekar, Nagendra, Srinivas, Santhosh Kumar, Santhosh, Raghavendra, Ramu, Seetharam, Sathish, Chidananda, Madusudhan, and Dinesh from the technical team.

