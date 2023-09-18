Accused Chaitra Kundapura discharged from hospital in BJP MLA ticket scam case



Bengaluru: Chaitra Kundapura, the main accused in the BJP MLA ticket scandal, was discharged from the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Monday.

The doctors at the hospital said that she is absolutely normal. Kundapura was rushed to the hospital after collapsed during the questioning. Family sources said that she suffered from epilepsy.

However, the police sources claimed that she created high drama to avoid the questioning. The medical tests have confirmed that Kundapura did not suffer from any complications.

Police have seized fixed deposits worth Rs 1.1 crores and Rs 40 lakh from her SUV car in connection with the ticket scam.

Special Wing CCB Police arrested Kundapura and her gang on charges of cheating an industrialist Govinda Babu Poojari for Rs 5 crores in lieu of promising him a BJP MLA ticket.

Sources said that she will be questioned on the alleged recovery of cash of Rs 40 lakh and fixed deposits of 1.1 crore, SUV vehicle and gold ornaments worth over Rs 23 lakh. The cash and gold were seized in Udupi, Kundapura and the SUV was tracked down in Bagalkot of north Karnataka region.

Meanwhile, Kundapura has claimed the involvement of influential BJP leaders in the scam. She had also written a letter to the Enforcement of Directorate (ED) regarding the scam.

The known pontiff Abhinava Halasri, who had allegedly received Rs 1.5 crore from the industrialist promising BJP ticket is absconding.

