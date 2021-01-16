Spread the love



















Accused in Beef Stall Fire in Ullal Arrested

Mangaluru: The Ullal police have arrested the accused on January 16, in connection with setting fire to a Beef stall in Olapete, Thokkottu on January 8.

The arrested has been identified as Nagaraj (39) from Olapete, Thokkottu.

According to the police on January 8 midnight, miscreants had set fire to the beef stall in Olapete and damaged property. The owner of the Beef stall Haneef had filed a complaint in the Ullal police station.

The Ullal police got into action and while checking the CCTV footage got a clue on the accused. The police collected all the necessary information about the accused and arrested Nagaraj on January 16 at 8:30 am.

During interrogation, accused Nagaraj revealed that he had set fire to the Beef stall.

Under the direction of Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar IPS and the guidance of DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar, IPS, and under the leadership of ACP South Sub Division, Ranjith Kumar Bhandaru IPS the operation was carried out by the Ullal PI Sandeep, PSI T R Pradeep and staff.