Accused in Graffiti Case in 10-Day Judicial Custody- Cops Suspect Their Links to Terrorist Organizations

Mangaluru: The two accused, Mohammed Shaarik and Maz Ahammed, both natives of Thirthahalli, in the provocative graffiti case who are in judicial custody for ten-days, were thoroughly interrogated by the police. The investigating team has recovered mobile phones of the accused and a laptop that belongs to the accused Maz Ahammed. The probe team has also taken Shaarik’s relative, Sadat, third accused in the case into custody and he is being interrogated, it is learnt. The probe team have also found video clips and other literature of some notorious people who have been spreading terrorism. As the case has turned more serious now, the probe team has intensified their investigation.

Around 150 books pertaining to different religions like Islam, Hinduism, Christianity, Buddhism etc were found in the possession of the accused, apart from contents found in their mobile phones and laptop. The police also recovered inflammatory videos of Sheikh Abdulla Faisal from Jamaica, who has been proclaimed as a global terrorist working for ISIS, a terrorist outfit. This led police to suspect that the accused may have links with terrorist organizations, and they are also looking into financial support they receive to carry on their acts.

It is learnt as per police reports, that Maz Munir Ahammed, an engineering student from Thirthahalli, is the mastermind of the misadventure, who stayed confined within the four walls and draw up plans, and that Mohammed Shaarik, the other accused, used to move around and do the activities. Mangaluru city police have registered a case for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and causing damage to property in Mangaluru after they scribbled graffiti in support of terror groups, Lashkar-E-Taiba and Taliban. In the graffiti that was scribbled in Urdu language, that read “Gustakh e Rasool kiek hi saza, sar tan say juda (threatening to behead for offending the prophet) on the wall of a police outpost near District Court.



