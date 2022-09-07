Accused in liquor policy case, Vijay Nair is in UK?

New Delhi: Vijay Nair, the former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company, who is one of the prime suspects in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, is reportedly in the UK.

Sources said that he has fled to the UK fearing arrest.

On August 21, the CBI had issued lookout circulars against eight private individuals listed as suspects in the case, which included the name of Vijay Nair.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at more than 38 places across India in connection with the case, including Nair’s pemises in Mumbai.

Nair, however, has said that he will join the probe whenever needed. When the CBI had conducted raids on August 19, they found him missing.

The CBI had alleged that he has fled abroad to evade the investigation. Nair later said that he was in touch with the probe agency and will return to India.

The CBI has alleged that Nair was actively involved in the irregularities in framing and implementing the excise policy for the year 2021-22.

Nair was reportedly a volunteer of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and he reportedly helped the party leaders by organising events and also handled their social media.

Sameer Mahendru, Director of Indospirits, allegedly paid around Rs 2 to Rs 4 crore to Arjun Pandey, an associate of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on behalf of Nair.

There are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servants through Nair.

Like this: Like Loading...