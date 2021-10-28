Spread the love



















Accused in Raping a Dalit Girl, Absconding Narayana Rai Surrenders to Police

Mangaluru: After a bunch of protests by Dalit Organizations and other activists condemning the rape of a Minor Dalit girl working as a labourer in a plantation farm, where the protesters demanded that the accussed be arrested by 28 October, if not tehre would be massive protets, finally the BJP-RSS leader Kudkadi Narayana Rai, who was accussed of raping a minor Dalit girl employed as a labourer at his farm at Badagannur, surrendered to the court on Wednesday October 27, following which he was handed over to two days police custody by the sessions court in Puttur for further interrogation.

It is learnt that Narayana Rai had repeatedly raped the minor Dalit girl and got her pregnant, and she delivered a baby on 5 September 2021. The girl has claimed that after she gave birth to a baby, Rai threatened her. The Court had denied bail application moved by Rai, and he was trying to get anticipatory bail from the High Court. Many organizations alleged that since he was a RSS-BJP leader whe was supported by the BJPpoliticians and government.

File Photo : Dalit Organization during a press meet on 16 Oct- the Victim is seated at far right

Arrest RSS Leader Accused of Raping a Dalit Girl Demand Dalit Groups

On 23 September, the victim had registered a statement in the Court and named Narayana Rai as the prime accused. However, the accused had gone hiding and applied for bail a few days later, but was denied by the Court. On 27 October, Narayana Rai came to the sessions court here and filed an application for interim bail. The police officials who came to the court after coming to know of this, got objections filed to the application through the special public prosecutor. They also sought two days police custody of the accused. The judge, upholding the arguments of the prosecution, sent him to police custody. It is learnt that in this case, one person has already been arrested.

