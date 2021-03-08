Spread the love



















Accused Taranath not Connected to VHP or BD – Punith Attavar

Mangaluru: After the arrest of Taranath, alleged to be the Bajrang Dal Ullal Unit Convenor in a theft case, the District Convenor of Bajrang Dal Punith Attavar issued a press statement on March 8.

In his press statement, Punith Attavar has clarified, “Taranath Mohan was the Convenor of VHP & BD Ullal Rural Sharada Nagar Montepadav Unit. He was elected convenor during the inauguration of the Sharada Nagar Montepadav Unit. Later, when we realized that Taranath was involved in various crimes, he was expelled from the VHP & BD in December 2020”.

Punith Attavar further stated, “Taranath is not a member of the VHP or Bajrang Dal and is not in any way connected to the VHP or Bajrang Dal at present.”

