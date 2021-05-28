Spread the love



















Ace shooter Tejaswini tops MQS round in 50m rifle prone



Osijek (Croatia): Former world champion Tejaswini Sawant on Thursday topped the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) section of the 50m rifle prone event at the European Shooting Championship here.

Tejaswini, 40, in her first MQS outing at the championship, shot 622.7 to finish ahead of three other compatriots and six Iranians, lined up for the MQS section, where shooters compete for official scores only and not medals. She will represent India in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Olympic Games — her maiden Olympics — in July-August.

Upcoming rifle ace Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shot 620.3 to finish second in the field of nine shooters while Sanjeev Rajput scored 619.7. Anjum Moudgil, the fourth shooter in the field, shot 619.2.

At the Olympic Games, Anjum will compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team as well as in the 50m rifle 3 positions for women.

Both Rajput and Tomar have qualified for the 50m 3 positions event for men of the Olympic Games.

Henrik Larsen of Norway was top scorer among the 50m prone rifle shooters as he shot 628.8. The prone event is no longer an Olympic event but is included in continental competitions.

The 13-member Indian Olympic pistol and rifle squad are training and competing in Croatia and will directly go to Tokyo from Europe.

