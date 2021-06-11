Spread the love



















‘Acha Din ‘Came Early with Petrol Reaching Rs 100 per Litre? ‘100 Not Out’ Protest by Congress

Mangaluru: At a time when people across the country are devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the constant hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel with the petrol prices reaching near to the Rs 100 a litre mark in some districts, while in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka as also in several states, the price of one litre has reached Rs 100 plus. In order to raise their voices against such a hike in petrol price, Congress had organized protests with the tagline “100 NOT OUT?” all across Karnataka state and few other states. In Bengaluru, there was a protest in front of an outlet near Shivananda Circle in the city closer to chief minister, B S Yediyurappa’s official residence and the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday, 11 June.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, D K Shivakumar and Congress opposition leader in the state assembly and former chief minister, Siddaramaiah led the protest by holding placards stating that “Petrol Rs 35, BJP tax Rs 65, Karnataka pays Rs 100.’’Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah attacked the BJP governments at the centre and in the state were ‘looting’ the people by continuously going on hiking the prices even when the pandemic was taking a toll on the lives and livelihood of lacs of people. The state Congress leaders said the protests against the petrol price hike will be continued for five days from Friday all over the state.

And locally here in Mangaluru, the district Congress unit staged a protest against the union government over the rising fuel prices with a tagline ‘100 not out’ here at KPT petrol pump on Friday June 11, while Dakshina Kannada Mahila Congress staged a protest in front of Shivabagh/Kadri petrol bunk on Friday, 11 June at 10 am, both the places. Following a cake cutting ceremony at the protest spot, Former minister/MLA Ramanath Rai said, “With the hike in petrol price, vegetables and other commodities, the common man is facing hardship. During Congress rule in spite of $ 140 a barrel of crude oil, the price of petrol was not increased, it stayed at Rs 70 a litre. It is time to raise our voices against this fuel price hike, and everyone should join in the fight to bring the petrol price down, which would help the common man survive during this pandemic. When fuel prices are reduced, then we can see the prices of other commodities come down too”

District Congress president, Harish Kumar said, “This hike in petrol price has hurt the common man very badly. If the price of Rs 100 remains on 1 litre of petrol, a hard working common man will have to shell out nearly Rs 25,000 a year to fill his car fuel tank. It is very unfortunate that when people are facing hardships and many in distress due to the pandemic, raising the price on petrol is not right. We will be continuing this protest named ‘100 not out’ for the next five days in all constituencies, gram panchayats and taluk panchayats and in front or side of petrol bunks.”

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza said, “Is this the gift of Rs 100 per litre of petrol given to the voters who brought the ruling party into power? Apart from that the government has turned a blind eye and is not even paying heed to the citizens’ grievances. Why are the BJP leaders remaining silent now? It should be noted that during Congress rule, when petrol price was increased from Rs 60 to Rs 70, the netas of BJP raised their voices with protests, but when the price had reached to Rs 100 in some places, none of the BJP leaders were protesting. Congress demands the government to lower the price on petrol, if not the protest will continue for the next five days”.

Former district Youth Congress president, Mithun Rai said, “This protest is for the common public not for ‘Andh Bhakts’ who claim to vote for Modi even if petrol reaches Rs 200.” Members of DK Mahila Congress holding placards and Congress flags raised their voices during the protest in front of Kadri Petrol bunk against the price in petrol price. They demanded the BJP government to roll back the fuel prices soon, if not the Mahila Congress members will strongly protest during the next five days of protest with the tagline “100 NOT OUT?’

Former MLA’s J R Lobo Ms Shakunthala Shetty and Moideen Bawa, Former MCC Mayors Bhasker K and Sashidhar Hegde, District Mahila Congress President Shalet Pinto, Congress leaders Lawrence D’souza, Aliston D’cunha, Sabitha Misquith, Appi, AC Vinayaraj, Shabeer, Subodh Alva, Ms Prathibha Kulai, Vivek Raj Poojary, PV Mohan, TK Sudhir, Mariamma Thomas, Sanjana Chalawadi among others took part in the protest.

