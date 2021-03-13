Spread the love



















‘Achhe Din’ has Come Early? With Rising Fuel Prices, It’s Time to Ride Bullock Carts in Kudla?

Mangaluru : With the continuous rising petrol and diesel prices day after day, common people are being looted. Over the rising fuel prices, the opposition party members and public are demanding from the Centre that please give back ‘Ache din’. It may be noted that the ‘Achhe din aane waale hain’ slogan was used by Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2014 General Election campaign. With skyrocketing fuel prices at present, many ask ‘Yahi Hain Acche Din?’ (are these the good days?). Many opposition parties have lambasted the Modi government over the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG, and accused the Centre of implementing policies which only benefit the ‘cronies’. One CPM leader alleged that ‘Saudagar’ wants to sell everything, and said that the Central government’s merciless attacks on people’s livelihoods continues unabated, while its policies permit cronies and the rich to amass greater wealth by the loot of national assets.

With the price of petrol today in Mangaluru at around Rs 94 a litre, the Congress leaders have been cornering the government over rising fuel prices triggered by lower production in oil-producing nations due to the coronavirus pandemic, and accused the government of “profiteering” off “people’s misery”. The truth is that as GDP “nosedives”, the prices of gas, diesel and petrol continue to rise unchecked. On one hand, India is witnessing systematic erosion of jobs, wages and household income. The middle class and those at the margins of our society are struggling. These challenges have been compounded by runaway inflation and an unprecedented rise in price of almost all household items and essential commodities.

As prices of petrol and diesel surged to a record-high level, fuming netizens took to social media to vent their anger and share memes and jokes. Even though sources reveal that the hike in petrol price is driven by international crude oil but Centre’s excise duties and state’s taxes are other key factors for towering fuel rates, but people don’t believe it. Social media is abuzz with conversations surrounding fuel prices as there seems no respite for the common man even in the coming days. Several netizens have started a #Petrol100NotOut trend on Twitter to take a subtle jibe at the Centre for ignoring the common men’s ordeal. A Twitter shared a small video and wrote, “Then – Single drop of water is important…Now – Single drop of #petrol is important”.

Before 2014, fuel price hikes used to outrage the public. Today, nobody seems to care. The difference tells you a lot about what appears to be ‘public opinion’.. When Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, a litre of petrol cost around Rs 70, Today it costs Rs 93 plus. When people have lost jobs and incomes due to the pandemic, and also inflation soared, fuel gets expensive just when people have less money in their pockets. This should have been a matter of huge public concern, even outrage and uproar. When fuel prices soared during UPA rule a few years ago, in fact, it was one of the reasons that the Manmohan Singh-led UPA-2 government was voted out of power in 2014. How is it that the very thing that used to make people angry then doesn’t make them angry now?

Sources reveal that before 2014, fuel price hike was one of the strongest issues that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used to take up. There were way too many protests etc then. Today, if you ask an opposition leader why they aren’t protesting against the fuel price hike, they’ll say what’s the point, the media won’t show it anyway. If you ask media professionals why it is so silent about fuel price hikes, they’ll say what to do, the Congress is doing nothing about it. We know that public opinion is not a given; it has to be ‘crystalised’. In a country where the conventional wisdom is that corruption is not an issue since everyone is corrupt anyway, the Lokpal movement has made corruption an issue. Those were the days when we used to have “Life hit as parties protest fuel price hike” kind of headlines. Life is no longer ‘hit’ as a lazy opposition waits for the media to do their job.



