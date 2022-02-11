ACI recognises ‘Mangaluru Intl Airport ‘with ‘The Voice of the Customer’ Award



Mangaluru: The Airports Council International (ACI) has awarded Mangaluru International Airport with ‘The Voice of the Customer’ award. This recognizes the resilient efforts put in by all the stakeholders and employees. The airport was awarded for demonstrating relentless efforts in gathering passenger feedback on customer needs in 2021 and providing the best-in-class travel experience.

Launched in 2020, the ACI recognition acknowledges the continued efforts of the airports that remain committed to giving priority to their passengers and ensuring that their voices were heard during the pandemic in 2021.

Throughout the pandemic, Mangaluru International Airport complied with norms and protocols in line with the central and state governments while prioritizing the health and safety of its passengers.

Constantly striving to provide 100% satisfaction, Mangaluru International Airport rolled out various passenger-centric initiatives in the past year to facilitate safe and convenient travel during the pandemic and ensured effectiveness of their initiatives through quarterly feedback surveys.

Touch-less features like Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks for passengers to check in and generate a baggage tag themselves, and e-gates that allow passengers to scan their boarding pass to proceed to security check were installed. Re-arrangement of seating areas at the terminal to maintain social distancing, and installation of plexi-glass counters to minimize face-to-face interactions are some of the many initiatives introduced for the safe transit of passengers through the airport.

Besides, the airport also set up 15 state-of-the-art rapid-RTPCR machines that test 240 samples in an hour, ensuring quicker and hassle-free testing at the airport. Mangaluru International Airport has continually evolved with time to provide only the top flight facilities to its passengers.

Mangaluru International Airport is a forerunner in bringing new technological innovation and stays determined to look beyond the challenges with a holistic approach that put passengers at the core of every initiative.

With the state-of-the-art infrastructure and continual enhancement in technological innovation and advancement for the betterment of passengers, Mangaluru International Airport continually strives to facilitate safe travel with comfort to all its passengers. It believes in understanding customer requirements through feedback management, which is certified to the ISO10002 standard.