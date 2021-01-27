Spread the love



















Acid attack on UP couple user of black magic



Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh): A middle-aged couple in Pratapgarh district were attacked with acid while they were sleeping in their house.

The miscreants fled in the dark after throwing acid on the couple on Tuesday night.

The couple’s son woke up on hearing their screams and with the help of neighbours, took them to a nearby hospital.

Seeing the condition of the couple, they were later referred to a hospital in Prayagraj for advanced treatment.

Family members of the couple denied having any dispute or enmity with anyone.

The husband, Amarjit Kori, worked as a mason and also apparently practiced black magic.

The police are now probing the black magic angle in the crime.

ASP Dinesh Dwiwedi said that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway. He said that family and friends of the couple were being questioned over the incident.