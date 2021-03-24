Spread the love



















Acknowledgement

Rosaline Sequeira

Your life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure

You are loved, beyond words,

Missed beyond measure.

Death changes everything!

Time changes nothing.

We still miss the sound of your voice,

The wisdom in your advice,

The stories of your life and just being in your presence.

So No, time changes nothing,

We still miss you as much today as we did the day you passed away.

We miss you!

We, family members of Rosline Sequeira, would like to thank most sincerely to all those who sympathized with us on our sad loss, those who attended and travelled long distances for the funeral mass and burials.

We are thankful to the Priests of St Sebastian Church for the prayer services.

We thank our relatives, friends, neighbours, and parishioners for consoling us with your prayers, condolence messages, and telephone calls.

A special word of gratitude to Astel Pereira for the photography and Joseph Pereira for the live streaming of the funeral service that helped most of our overseas families and friends to virtually attend and pay their last respect to the departed soul.

We want to thank our relatives and friends from Mangaluru and Dubai for all the help and support provided to us during this tough time.

May God Bless you all.

Yours in gratitude

Family Members