ACP Nataraj Honours PSI Gavaar RK for His 33 Years of Service, & also Dedicated 4 Traffic Wardens

ACP Nataraj Honours Police Sub Inspector Gavaar RK for His 33 Years of Service, & also Dedicated 4 Traffic Wardens, namely Francis Maxim Moras (Senior Traffic Warden) , Marilingappa, Roshan Roy Sequeira, and Sandeep Jeevan Veigas.



Mangaluru: If someone asks “How is life for an Indian police personnel?”, the right answer would be, that the life of an Indian Police Personnel will be Challenging., Hectic, Interesting, Frustrating, Filled with responsibility, and Joyful. But all and all, it’s quite a fulfilling and enriching experience. But once someone takes up a police post, this job will give immense satisfaction. The experience you get and the stories you become part of is best. Every day is different, and there’s no predictable day. Some days are crazy. Some are calm. Sometimes there’s death and/or carnage. Sometimes there’s just somebody wanting to talk to somebody. A police officer or a police constable has to wear many different hats. A good day is going home to your family with a smile.

What’s it like to be a cop? What happens in your daily life from waking up to going home? For them, every day is completely different from the previous day. One day it’s a domestic, the next day, a murder, the next day, a bias incident. But they learn new things every day. Night shifts are like being a night-watchman, always checking for break-ins and looking for predators lurking in the shadows. Traffic checks near busy intersections, like Nanthoor, Pumpwell, Clock Tower, Jyothi, Bendorewell, Kankanady etc in the City is an opportunity for them to meet many people and try to leave a positive impression of the police with each one. Many people get warnings, some get tickets, but it is all part of their job, which people should understand.

A cop job is both good and bad. It can be a lot of fun chasing and catching bad guys, helping people, and just interacting with folks. There is no more diverse, exciting, horrifying, frustrating, heart breaking and hilarious job on the planet. As others have stated, each and every single day is something different. One of the most recurring themes throughout a police career is the unknown and having to remain mentally and emotionally flexible. One thing is pretty well guaranteed to occur daily in police work no matter the assignment, PAPERWORK. If it’s a slow shift, there’s paperwork. If it’s a busy shift, there’s more paperwork. It’s not glamorous or exciting, but entering complaints, FIR’s, properly describing, tagging and logging evidence and all of the other paperwork is how crimes or traffic violations actually get successfully prosecuted.

And for that matter, in his 33-years of service in the police department in various capacities, our REAL HERO R K Gavaar has experienced all the above said things in the life of a policeman, and he has successfully done his duties to the satisfaction of hsi higher police officers, and while he taking a transfer from Mangaluru to his native place in Vijayapura, this Dedicated, Committed and Hardworking Police Officer and a Covid Frontline Hero (having served selflessly during the pandemic) R K Gavaar aptly deserved this honour from his last work place here in Mangaluru-the Kadri East Police Station, from the hands of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Nataraj, amidst his family members, relatives, colleagues and well-wishers, at the Lions Seva Bhavan, near Kadri Park, Mangaluru.

A native from Vijayapura, Gavaar (56) after completing his SSLC, and police training came down to Mangaluru in the year 1989, and joined Bunder (North) police station (1989-1995) as a police constable, when Subhaschandra was Sub Inspector there; later he worked as Head Constable at Urwa Police Station for six years; as Assistant Sub Inspector (Law and Order) for six years at Kadri East Police Station; later at Pandeshwar police station for five years; and got promoted to Police Sub Inspector at Kadri East Police station, till his transfer few days ago. Married to Shobha, a home-maker, Gavaar is a proud father of three children- Ms Savitha, a BBM graduate and married, Sunil Kumar- Mechanical Engineer in Merchant Navy; and Ms Swetha, pursuing her M Com.



Beaming with pride after being honoured Gavaar, speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “From a very young age my aim was to serve in the police force, since I wanted to serve the people to the best of my ability, and I am happy that during my last 33 years of service in various police stations in Mangaluru, I have earned appreciation from my higher authorities and from the general public. Although I feel sad to leave this friendly City, as I am closer to my retirement period I requested for a job transfer in my hometown (in Vijayapura) so I could be with my family. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the higher police officers I worked under; and special thanks to our new Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar and ACP Nataraj, who have been my great support and encouragement in discharging my duties’ ‘.

Also speaking ACP Nataraj said “Gavaar has been a hard working, dedicated and committed police officer, who has earned appreciation from the higher police officials in discharging his duties. He was a great asset to the police force in various police stations he had worked in the City. I too appreciated hsi work, since I took charge as ACP in Mangaluru. With humbleness, he respects his mentors and guides who encouraged and trained him. When he decided to go back to his hometown and serve there, and also be with his family daily, that he had missed while during his tenure here, we had to relieve him. I wish him all success and good health during his service in his hometown”.

FOUR TRAFFIC WARDENS HONOURED ON THE SAME OCCASION :

These four Traffic Wardens, namely Francis Maxim Moras (Senior Traffic Warden) , Marilingappa, Roshan Roy Sequeira, and Sandeep Jeevan Veigas, apart from their regular jobs, in their spare time, become Good Samaritans and as ” Covid Warriors’ have done a bit for the society, by controlling the traffic,and whatever other help they can do. They have received praises and compliments from people for the good work they have been doing for the community, and it was appropriate that ACP Nataraj as a kind gesture honoured all four of them for their selfless and dedicated service to the community, and also helping out the City Traffic police.

Undaunted by Heavy Rains or treacherous summer heat, these four wardens have been controlling the traffic at a few busy locations in the City. While Maxim Moras manages the heavy and chaotic traffic movement near Padua School Junction, Sandeep Veigas does his duty near Shivabagh area; Roshan Sequeira near C V Nayak Hall & now Jail Road; and Marilingappa ( a 2nd year Law Student) naer Pinto’s Bakery/Jail Road. Their bravery and hard work has been appreciated by many on social media, and they have been receiving accolades from all quarters. Team Mangalorean also appreciates the good work done by these four Good Samaritans for the society, amidst pandemic and amidst the dangerous flow of traffic

Leading by example and inspiring thousands in their path, the four of them are winning hearts with their efforts. Rising above the pandemic constraints and helping others in need, the real-life Covid Warriors are playing a pivotal role, Kudos to all these 4-Covid Warriors, who are stepping out for community work daily, and doing a bit for the society, by controlling the traffic,and whatever other help they can do.

After receiving the honors, Maxim Moras speaking to Team Mangalorean said, ” I am not always so keen and feeling not proud of the public honours that have come on my way, as a part of my recognition of my service to the society, however, I have humbly accepted them as encouragement and hoping that many more people would come forward to contribute their bit to the society, in whichever way possible. The service which I am rendering is free of remuneration, purely selfless and honorary, and this is a small contribution from my side to the society. I am satisfied with this work and I have determined myself that I would continue this as long as I have the strength to do it. I never expected that my service would be noticed and appreciated by society. I, along with my other three team members, appreciate and heartily thank ACP Nataraj for recognizing our honorary service and felicitating us. We all four will cherish this moment for the rest of our lives”.

No matter what these four Good Samaritans aka Traffic Wardens do, they deserve this honor for all that they have been selflessly contributing to society. In conclusion, while we were living in the times of coronavirus – a global emergency that has put an abrupt stop to everyone’s daily life, and in these gloomy times, when many of us were confined in the comforts of our homes to stay safe during the pandemic, there are many out there who have decided to step out of their comfort zone and do their bit for those who are not as fortunate, including these four Traffic Wardens, who have decided to go an extra mile at a time of an ongoing pandemic. While everybody is talking about the frontline workers like doctors and other health care staff, Team Mangalorean on behalf of the citizens of Mangaluru, and those visiting Mangaluru, appreciate Maxim, Roshan, Sandeep and Marilingappa’s efforts and service during the pandemic time and at present. May God bless these Four Heroes doing their BEST to society. Keep up the good work that you are all entrusted with!.

