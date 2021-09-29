Spread the love



















ACP Nataraj in Full Action Again! City Traffic Cops Crack Whip on ‘Defective Number Plates’ as part of Week-Long Traffic Violation Drive, which started on 27 September and ends on 2 October. On the First Day (27 Sept), 523 traffic violation cases were booked, and fine collected was Rs 2,61,500/-; and on the Second Day (28 Sept) 900 vehicles were slapped with fines totalling to Rs 4,50,000/-

Mangaluru: “Please Sir, Please Sir, I am a medical student Sir. I don’t have Rs 500 to pay the fine for defective number plate violation. Excuse me this time Sir. Sir, Please Sir….”- and that was the conversation between a final year medical student and ACP MA Nataraj, after the student was pulled over by the cops for the said violation. This young man tried his luck by convincing the ACP, but the latter did not heed to his plea, instead forcing him to pay the fine, and the rest was history. The student kept on arguing and giving a bunch of excuses- and the last step the cops took was to take away his car keys, until the fine was paid.

Thought to myself, this young chap is violating the rules and then arguing with the cops, reluctant to pay the fine, and pleads with the cops that he has no money. Wow- could have spent all his money at a pub? This was one of the scenes near the Clock Tower where a team of police personnel were cracking down on motorists having ‘DEFECTIVE NUMBER PLATES’, which is part of the Week-Long Traffic Violation Drive that commenced on 27 September, and ends on 2 October. Apart from cops cracking down on motorists with faulty number plates, they also slapped fines on those not wearing helmets, Tinted windows, talking on mobile phones while driving/riding, and other traffic violations. Following the High Court order,the traffic police conducted a special drive against the usage of defective number plates, which is included in the special one-week drive.

ACP M A NATARAJ

The drive against vehicles with faulty registration plates,those illegally displaying name boards similar to the ones used by government agencies, and commercial vehicles such as cabs with boards of government agencies were cracked down on Tuesday. The drive was conducted across the City by ACP Traffic, and East West, West, North and South Traffic Police stations. ACP M A Nataraj as always was in full swing on the second day, enforcing and slapping fines on violators left and right, and did heed to any silly reasons given by the motorists.

After issuing fine slips, cops warned the motorists to not put anything on the number plate and the ACP and his team even gave awareness and educated the motorists and asked them to pass the message to their friends and others to obey the order and follow traffic rules. The drive was carried at main junctions in the City, like near Circuit House, Clock tower, Kankanady Pumpwell, among other places. The total fine amount collected is around Rs. 4,50,000 from about 900 vehicles. Rs 500 is the fine for Defective Number Plates.

Riders having Pulsar bikes had a tough time convincing the cops that the thin number plate strip is placed right below the front head light, which is not visible. The riders argument with the cops was , why should they be penalized for the company’s fault- and the answer they got from the cops- “Call or ask the bike manufacturer or the dealer?”Oh well! As per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, a penalty of Rs.500 can be imposed for the first offence and Rs.1,000 for subsequent offences. The High Court had given instructions to conduct a special drive against defective number plates following a writ petition.

Some of the defective number plates seen on Tuesday include those having names of organizations including Pro-Kannada, Anti corruption and human rights. Even cabs which are taken by the government department on rent are also carrying the state government logo along with the number plates. There has been rampant misuse of names that are similar to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Karnataka Human Rights Commission (KHRC),Central investigative agencies,and others. A Senior officer said, “During the drive we booked many commercial vehicles such as cabs for displaying boards of government agencies.These vehicles were hired by government agencies for ferrying officers”.

As per the rules,commercial and private vehicles cannot display government boards.We also took action against private vehicle owners who had displayed name boards similar to government agencies or number plates in such a way that it appeared like those on government vehicles. He even said the name boards are usually used to prevent checking by enforcement authorities and to avoid paying toll. The motorists were warned not to put the names of their organizations or use fancy numbers which is a violation according to the Motor vehicles Act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M A Nataraj speaking to Team Mangalorean said, ” The department had issued a notification warning motorists that they must discontinue using faulty number plates – relating to colour of fonts and the plate, content, font size and and clarity. We are launching an intensive drive against these improper number plates . As per rules, except the registration mark of the vehicle, any other names, pictures, fancy lettering and art should not be displayed on number plates. The letters and numbers should be in black on white background for two wheelers/LMV cars and black letter on yellow background for commercial vehicles”.

On the Third Day ( 29 September) the traffic cops will crack down on riders not wearing helmets, and other violations like triple ride, pillion not wearing helmet etc. Today will be a fun day to watch, as many riders flout traffic rules by not wearing helmets, in spite of them being fined or caught quite a few times.

