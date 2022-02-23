Act against hospitals not paying salaries, Delhi Health Minister urged



New Delhi: The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Monday urged Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to take note of punitive action taken against resident doctors of certain Delhi government hospitals who participated in the nationwide agitation for NEET-PG counselling.

In a letter to Jain, it requested him to take action against those hospitals that have marked the resident doctors as absent and deducted their salaries or stipends while the resident doctors were protesting against the delay in counselling earlier this year.

The doctors association have said that following a meeting with the Union Health Minister, the ‘agitation’ was called off by the doctors, and the minister had assured that ‘no punitive or disciplinary action’ will be taken against the protesting doctors.

“However, it is extremely unfortunate that the resident doctors of certain Delhi government hospitals, notably UCMS and GTB hospitals, have beeen marked absent during the aforesaid mentioned period of agitation and their salaries and stipends have been deducted,” reads the letter.

The resident doctors from all over India protested in December 2021, against delay in NEET-PG counselling. According to the doctors body, it was assured before calling off the protest that no punitive action will be taken against anyone.