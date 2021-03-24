Spread the love



















ACT NOW! Raise Your Voice to STOP Renaming of Lady Hill Circle before 23 April 2021

Mangaluru: Calling all Alumnus of Victoria Girls School/High School (Lady Hill School), Lady Hill, Mangaluru and also all those who support Lady Hill School to come forward and raise your voices or file objections in order to STOP Renaming of Lady Hill Circle ‘Sree Narayana Guru Circle’, as per the stand taken by Mangaluru City Corporation, and also in reply to the advertisement in renaming LHC in a Kannada newspaper, stating if anyone has objections in renaming of this Circle, are requested to send in their objections to MCC Commissioner within a month, i e 23 April 2021. It is advisable that it is better to file a objection on a written letter and hand it in person to the Commissioner or his PA or send your objection letter by registered mail with return acknowledgement to :

MCC Commissioner, MCC Building, Lalbagh Road, Mangaluru- 575003

Don’t let MCC play the tricks/games like they did with their tactics in renaming St Aloysius College Road to ‘ Mulky Sunder Ram Shetty Road’ a few months ago, without any prior announcement in the newspaper. Now in regards to their decision making in renaming Lady Hill Circle , MCC has released an advertisement in the newspaper, and whoever has objections in this regard can do so by 23 April 2021. If you look at the Lady Hill Circle at present, it already has a yellow flag bearing the name of “Biruver Kudla” flying since months, and MCC has not taken any action in removing the flag. This clearly shows that the ruling officials at MCC are biased towards one Community, and ignoring others.

Quoting teachings of Shree Narayan Guru Swamy “I doubt we came on Earth to hurt each other. I bet we are here to live in peace, unconditional love, compassion, gratitude. We are in a Spiritual awakening.“One caste, one religion, one God for all the people of the world- One form and the same blood in all, I cannot find any differences. Love of others is my happiness, Love that is mine is happiness for others. And so, truly, deeds that benefit a man must be a cause for other’s happiness too”- While the Teachings of Sree Narayana Guru Swami are appreciated by people all over the world, here we are seeing a group of people who are supposed to be the followers of Sree Narayana Guru, trying to create disharmony and controversy in the peace Loving City of Mangaluru. Do you think the move/action taken by a few saffron outfits renaming Lady Hill Circle to ‘Sree Narayana Guru Circle’ will be appreciated by the Guru- probably not!

Sree Narayana Guru said ‘One Caste, One Religion, One God…’ But Never Asked Naming Circle in His Name?

But a few devotees/followers of the Guru who are going against the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru by involving themselves in the controversy trying to rename Lady Hill Circle to Sree Narayana Guru Circle, is on the verge of leading to community disharmony and hate, which is not a good sign for this City. A saffron outfit, which few months ago had put up banners announcing renaming Pumpwell flyover, Nehru Maidan etc, and also erected a flex renaming the ‘Lady Hill circle’ as ‘Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle’ , but the police removed those banners quickly to prevent any untoward incidents. One after the other…the demand for renaming Mangaluru International Airport, renaming of Roads/Streets and Circles, Renaming of Railway stations, etc etc seems like a never ending DRAMA in Mangaluru?

Resolution to be made by MCC Renaming Lady Hill Circle after Sri Narayana Guru Opposed

The Fight Continues on Circle Renaming ! Catholic Sabha/Nuns/PTA/Rotarian’s Meet DC, Mayor & Commissioner

Cops Remove Flex Supporting Renaming Lady Hill Circle as ‘‘Shree Narayana Guru Circle’

Tit-for-tat, last year Catholic Sabha-Mangaluru Pradesh, PTA and old-students of Lady Hill High School, well-wishers, alumni, Rotarians had supported to retain the Lady Hill Circle name by submitting memorandums to Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, MCC Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, and other leaders- and also fans of Lady Hill School started a petition campaign to stop the renaming of Lady Hill Circle in the name of Philosopher and social Reformer Sri Narayana Guru, but as per the advt today, MCC will proceed with the renaming if no objections are raised in this regard, which is a blow to this Catholic Institution which is trying all efforts to retain the original name of Lady hill Circle.

The dizzying experience of geographic renaming of streets or circles is a toy that politicians love to play with. It is time for the citizens to stand up and say no to identity politics in the name of renaming. In the renaming of LHH road to Mulky Sunder Ram Shetty road, the retired Vijaya Bank Employees and Officers Union took the ruling BJP into confidence, demanded the road be named after MSRS, Road, the BJP ruled Mangaluru City Corporation heeled to their demand and made it possible to change the name and named after him. It has exposed the communal colour of the BJP and ugly politics they play in the society. Lady Hill Circle is yet another point to ponder.

In the last few years it has been done and undone umpteen times, and recently a major overhaul was done, and now the redone LH Circle is trying to get a new name as “Shri Narayana Guru Circle’, seems like again a political move to please a certain community. No doubt the issue of renaming of places, roads and circles is indeed spreading like an “Epidemic” more than the “Pandemic” in the coastal city. Furthermore, the recent cases of name changing have been accompanied with aggressive stance and uncompromising attitude which bodes ill for peace in the society,after all, we all know that Mangaluru is a peace loving city, with friendly people getting along with each other, irrespective of caste, creed and religion. So, why are a bunch of people trying to create disharmony among us.

It is likely that name changing will raise its ugly head in the City from time to time and cause social disturbance of sorts. Citizens should be wary of such diversionary manoeuvres which do nothing to carry forward the best traditions of social harmony in the region. Merely changing the name of a street or a circle or a place does not ensure an economic or moral investment in its future development. Moreover, it does not result in any real transformation of identity. People will continue to call the place, road or Circle by the old name which they are comfortable with. Name changing is a non issue which should not replace real developmental agendas that political leaders and their parties should focus on-things like eliminating poverty, improving education, developing better roads, footpaths/drainage, health care and enhancing civic facilities, and keep the name changing drama aside .

‘Shatter the Silence, Stop the Violence! Women Groups Stage Silent Protest Wanting ‘Freedom From Fear’

For some reasons or if any tricky games played, just like the renaming of St Aloysius College Road aka Light House Hill road to ‘Mulky Sunder Ram Shetty Road, there are chances that the Lady Hill circle could be officially renamed to Shri Narayana Guru Circle sooner or later, unless there is lots of opposition from other communities and organizations. So keep your fingers crossed, ANYTHING could happen ANYTIME, just like undemocratic and cheap politics played in renaming of LHH Road/St Aloysius College road. As philosopher and social reformer Sri Narayana Guru who envisaged the idea of ‘One Caste, One Religion, One God for Humanity’, why can’t we all live in unity and peace, stopping all this controversial moves made by a few people, in renaming a Circle-Oh well!

On a final note, once again calling all alumni of Victoria Girls School/High School (Lady Hill School) and the well-wishers/supporters of this institution, kindly raise your voice/objections in order to STOP RENAMING OF LADY HILL CIRCLE TO………? Thank You in anticipation.