Act of a scared government, says Kejriwal on Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lak Sabha “the act of scared government”.

“The way Rahul Gandhi was implicated and his membership has been terminated… we respect the court, but this is a cowardly act and the work of a scared government”, he told media.

Kejriwal appealed to the people of the country to come forward to save the democracy. He said that the way democracy is being attacked, we all have to come together.

“This is not a fight of Rahul Gandhi or Congress, but this is a fight to save the country from a dictator and a less educated person,” he said.

“What is going on today is very dangerous, they want to create an environment of One Nation One Party… this is called dictatorship,” he alleged.

In a tweet, he termed the expulsion of Gandhi from the Lok Sabha “shocking”.

“The country is passing through very difficult times. They have kept the whole country scared. Total 130 crore people will have to unite against their arrogant power”.

