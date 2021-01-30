Spread the love



















Action Against CCB Cops Caught on Video Partying While on Duty

Mangaluru: “Action has been taken against eight CCB police personnel for partying while on duty and sharing a table with an accused in a betting case. The department inquiry has bee initiated, and the Action has been taken”, stated the press statement released by the commissioner of Police, Shashi Kumar on January 30.

On January 29, a video of 8 CCB police personnel partying in a bar with a man having criminal records had gone viral. Police commissioner Shashi Kumar ordered a probe in this regard under the leadership of DCP Law and Order.

After a thorough inquiry, it was confirmed that 8 of the CCB police personnel had shared the table with an accused in a betting case.

Three ASIs and five Head Constables have been transferred to Konaje, Bajpe, North police station, Kankanady town, Mangaluru South, Urwa and Barke station.