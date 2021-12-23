Action designer Rohan Khambati turns director with espionage thriller



Mumbai: Action designer Rohan Khambati is set to venture into direction with a yet-to-be-titled espionage thriller series that will explore the action-adventure genre with a unique storyline.

Rohan has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost two decades and has been at the core of some of the biggest action blockbusters.

His association with this show stems from his long-term experience with the designing and the execution of elaborate action sequences.

The show will be produced by Endemol Shine India and Hypaethral Media and will mark Lionsgate Play’s fourth release in India.

Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India, said “We are happy to partner with Hypaethral Media to bring alive this thrilling narrative for Lionsgate Play. Helmed by the action prodigy Rohan Khambati, this show is a high concept action espionage series with a gripping storyline. With local audiences becoming privy to the best of action available globally, our ambition is to create a globally relevant, cutting-edge product with Indian roots.”

Rohit Jain, Managing Director for Lionsgate South Asia and Networks and Emerging Markets Asia said, “We are glad to have Rohan on board with us. With his experience we are certain that the show will be well mounted with cutting edge action set pieces that will be at par with any international action show in scale and execution yet retaining a strong emotional connect between the characters that the Indian audiences have always related to.”