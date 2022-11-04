Action speaks louder than words: EC on questions over its neutrality

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, reacting to questions being raised on the autonomous status of the Election Commission, said that “actions speak louder than words”.



The remarks were made by the CEC after the Congress party, following the “delay” in the announcement of dates for Gujarat Assembly polls, took a jibe at the EC by tweeting that the poll body was an autonomous institution and conducted fair elections.

The Gujarat Assembly Elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, while the results will be declared on December 8.

Responding to queries regarding the “delay” in the announcement, Kumar said that the dates are decided considering the time and geographical conditions. The body has announced the dates 110 days before the assembly is supposed to end, he added.

Kumar added that those who raised questions on EVMs, “realised their fault” once the results came out in their favour.

The CEC also expressed condolences to the victims of Gujarat’s Morbi tragedy and their families.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda on the other hand, welcomed the announcement and claimed that the party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modia will form a “double-engine” government in Gujarat, with a huge majority.

In a tweet, he added that the BJP would work with commitment to fulfill the aspirations of the people for the next five years.

Gujarat is considered the toughest stronghold of the BJP and the saffron party has been winning the state elections there since 1995.

After Modi came to Delhi as Prime Minister in 2014, the BJP had succeeded in forming the government in the state in 2017, but its tally in the Assembly fall significantly.