Action to open ‘Grama One’ Centres all over the State: CM Bommai

Karkala: “Preparations are on to open ‘Grama One’ service centres all over the state in the coming days”, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Taluk Administration Building and laying the foundation stone for Hebri Bus Stand at Hebri on June 1.

Addressing the media persons Bommai said, “The concept of taking the administration to the doors of the people has been realised, by launching the programme of delivering Revenue documents. Our government is making its administration responsive.”

Bommai further said, “Karnataka is in 4th place among the states in Per Capita Income. The majority of the people are toiling for subsistence. The state government has taken up several programmes for the economic empowerment of the working class. The State government is ramping up the infrastructure by providing Rs 3000 crore for the construction of highways, development of ports, 5 new airports and railway projects with a vision to build a New Karnataka for New India”.

Bommai also said, “The coastal region is seeing a huge push for development through Beach Tourism, Temple Tourism and Green Power Initiatives. A proposal for opening an ESI hospital in the region has been submitted to the Union government. Government is keen to develop Hebri as a model taluk”.