Action will be taken against actor Upendra over his Dalit remarks, says K’taka Min Mahadevappa

Karnataka Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, one of the prominent and strong leaders from Dalit community, has sought apology from Kannada superstar Upendra over his casteist remarks on the Dalit community, saying necessary action will be taken against the superstar.



“Action will be initiated against the superstar. Most of Dalit organisations are submitting memorandums urging action against the superstar,” the Minister said.

He said that Upendra is a well known actor, producer and wants to be in public life through a specific political party but seeing him taking the name of caste even after 75 years of independence is not only an insult to the community but to the Constitution as well.

He said that if properly analysed the use of word ‘holageri’ (slang used to describe the place of Dalits) in the speech is irrelevant.

“Instead of tendering an apology, he is claiming that he hails from a poor background. He should know that poverty and the social inequality based on caste are totally different,” the Minister said.

He said that the superstar’s remarks to transform the society means nothing if he does not know about prevailing inequalities and the history of suffering of this country.

Two FIRs have been filed against the actor under the provision of the Atrocity Act, which is considered as a non-bailable offence. The Assistant Director attached to the Social Welfare Department, Madhusoodhan has lodged a case against him at the Chennammanakere Achukattu police station. Another complaint was lodged by Bhyrappa Harish Kumar attached to Ranadheera Pade in Halasuru Gate police station.

Upendra had quoted a Kannada proverb which demeans Dalit community. Following backlash, he tendered an unconditional apology and clarified that he didn’t intend to hurt the sentiments of any section of the society.

Karnataka Police has asked to appear before the police on Monday.

The police have served notices at Upendra’s residences in Sadashivanagar and Katriguppe localities to appear for the investigation. The police have sent the notices on WhatsApp. The actor, who is known for his unique content challenging the existing political system and traditions, is often caught in the thick of controversies.

His pan-India movie ‘Kabzaa’ bombed at the box office. He is presently busy with another pan-India project “UI”.

Upendra is a star director who delivered mega hits and went on to become a superstar. He is very well known to Telugu audiences. He has also launched a political party ‘Prajakeeya’ in Karnataka.

