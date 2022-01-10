Action without Any Differentiation Against Those Who Violate The Rules: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Action would be taken against any one who violates the Covid rules. There would be no differentiation in dealing with them, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons, he said that, FIR has been registered against 30 members who had participated in Congress padayatra for the Mekedatu project.

Government is concerned about the health of those who are participating in Mekedatu padayatra. It is the duty of the health department to check the health condition of those who take the long walk, Bommai said and urged the participants to cooperate with the health department to do its duty.

“Whoever violates the Covid rules, whether a common man or a big leader, there is no differentiation. Action will be taken in a uniform way according to the law” Bommai said.

He advocated the need for more intense vigil against the spread of Covid. “The state has registered 12,000 Covid cases yesterday, of which Bengaluru has accounted for about 9000. Positivity rate in the state has risen to 6.8% and it is 10% in Bengaluru. Karnataka is in the third spot in the country in Covid cases. So more precautionary measures are needed,” he said.